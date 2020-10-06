Rod Stewart accuses Elton John of snubbing his efforts to heal rift: ‘Big falling out’

Rod Stewart claims he’s tried to heal the rift between him and Elton John, only to be snubbed by the “Tiny Dancer” singer.

The English rockers had a falling out after Stewart, 75, mocked John’s retirement tour and criticized the biopic “Rocketman” about the “I’m Still Standing” singer’s life.

Stewart opened up about the feud in a recent interview with Chris Evans, not to be confused with the actor.

ROD STEWART NAMES ACTOR HE WANTS TO PLAY HIM IN MOVIE ABOUT HIS LIFE, PRAISES 'BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY'

“We don't talk to each other anymore,” the “I Don’t Want to Talk About It” singer said on Evans’ “How To Wow” podcast.

The rocker added: “Big falling out.”

Stewart claimed he emailed John inviting his sons Zachary, 9, and Elijah, 7, to come over to play football along with his sons Alistair, 14, and Aiden, 9, and didn’t get a response.

FORMER BOND GIRL BRITT EKLAND CLAIMS EX-BOYFRIEND ROD STEWART 'WOULD WEAR MY KNICKERS'

“Last time I emailed him I said, ‘I've got this football pitch, would you like the boys to come up?’ You know, cause they both love football,” he said. “You don’t have to come, but if they want to come play on this they’re welcome.”

Stewart added, “[He] never got back to me.”

The rocker didn’t hold back despite trying to mend his relationship with his once “very close” friend John.

Stewart praised the Freddy Mercury biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody,” but said the “Rocketman” biopic about John didn’t live up to its potential.

ELTON JOHN SUED BY EX-WIFE RENATE BLAUEL OVER 2019 MEMOIR AND MOVIE 'ROCKETMAN'

“It was OK, I just wished it hadn’t been a musical. I mean, the dancing outside the council house made it a bit ‘Mamma Mia,’” he said.

The rocker previously criticized John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour and the biopic, leading to a fall-out between the friends.

On “Watch What Happens Live” with Andy Cohen in 2018, Stewart called the farewell tour “dishonest” and “not rock and roll.”

ELTON JOHN TEARFULLY ESCORTED OFF STAGE AFTER LOSING HIS VOICE MID-CONCERT

He added, “If I retire, I won’t make an announcement. I’ll just fade away. I don’t think this is a big deal, it stinks of selling tickets.”

In 2019, the “Sailing” singer once again discussed the feud in a BBC interview with Dermot O'Leary.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I do love Elton, only we're not talking at the moment. We've had a spat,” he said. “I criticized his tour as being money-grabbing.”

Stewart also said “Rocketman” was “not very flattering” and didn’t live up to “Bohemian Rhapsody.”