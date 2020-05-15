Rod Stewart names actor he wants to play him in movie about his life, praises 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Rod Stewart said that he hopes there will be a movie made about his life and even shared his dream casting for the project.

The singer has taken notice of acclaimed musicians such as Freddie Mercury, Elton John and Judy Garland having their life’s story told in feature-length films. While there’s nothing concrete in the works in terms of a biopic for Stewart, he isn’t closed off to the idea.

The 75-year-old spoke on BBC Radio 2 Thursday, where he was asked about the idea of being the subject of a biopic, with the host suggesting that Welsh “Notting Hill” actor Rhys Ifans be the man to portray him.

“That would be a very good idea. He’s got to do something with his barnet otherwise that would be a good idea,” Stewart said, referencing the actor’s hair.

He went on to note that he’s already got the perfect person in line to play him as a boy should the need arise — his 14-year-old son Alastair.

“My son Alastair has offered to play me when I was 14,” he said. “There’s a remarkable similarity.”

He explained that he would want input on the script and to be as involved as possible throughout the whole movie’s making should anyone ever decide to do such a project. However, he’s not holding his breath.

“If it doesn’t happen, it doesn’t happen. I’d be flattered if it did,” he said.

He concluded the topic by complimenting the Oscar-winning 2018 movie “Bohemian Rhapsody,” which saw Rami Malek take on the role of the late Queen frontman.

“Tell you what, the Freddie Mercury one was so good,” Stewart said. “It was rock and roll. It’d be hard to get something better than that but I’d give it a shot.”

The rocker has been in quarantine with four of his eight children for the past few weeks. Although the COVID-19 pandemic has been a burden for many people, he is looking on the bright side.

“It’s been pleasurable, actually, believe it or not,” he said. “Because I've got 8 kids and 4 of them here all living with me. It's been wonderful. We haven’t spent that much time together in so long.”

However, he notes that he is at a particular risk to COVID-19 given his past health issues.

“Yeah, oh absolutely. I’m 75, I just got over cancer. But I’ll tell you what, I’m fit. I work out three to four times a week,” he explained. “I’m very fortunate because down where we live, I have an indoor pool and wonderful gym. I don’t think I’ve ever been as fit as I am now because there’s nothing else to do.”