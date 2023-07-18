Expand / Collapse search
Celebrity News
Published

Rod Stewart joined by his kids, ages ranging from 12 to 43, in rare family photo

The 'Rhythm of My Heart' singer has 8 kids with 5 different women

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Rod Stewart celebrates his daughter’s 40th birthday with 'A mothers' reunion!' Video

Rod Stewart celebrates his daughter’s 40th birthday with 'A mothers' reunion!'

Rock legend Rod Stewart celebrates daughter's birthday with impromptu and special photo.

Rod Stewart's enormous brood looked effortlessly chic in a rare photo shared by the singer's third wife, Penny Lancaster, and daughter Kimberly.

Stewart, who is currently on a world tour, posed with seven of his eight children, four of their respective partners, and three of his grandchildren along with his wife in a picturesque setting in Spain.

Stewart's children range in age from 12 to 59, although his eldest daughter, Sarah Streeter whom he had with girlfriend Susannah Boffey, was not pictured. Sarah was raised by adoptive parents, only connecting with Stewart as an adult.

Lancaster captioned the photo, "Celebrating being together #family #weddings #engagement #babies."

ROD STEWART POSES WITH 4 MOTHERS OF HIS CHILDREN: 'A MOTHER'S REUNION!'

Rod Stewart family picture with wife, seven children and some of their spouses and babies in Spain

Rod Stewart posed with seven of his eight children in new family photo. (Kimberly Stewart Instagram)

Stewart's family started to expand in 1979, when he and his first wife Alana had Kimberly, 43 and Sean, 42. 

Rod Stewart poses with his daughter Kimberly, wife Penny and ex-wife Alana

Rod Stewart poses with, from left, his daughter Kimberly, wife Penny, and ex-wife Alana. (J. Vespa/WireImage)

The couple were married for five years before splitting in 1984.

Rod Stewart in a white tuxedo poses in dark sunglasses with Kelly Emberg

Rod Stewart and Kelly Emberg photographed in 1990. (Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives)

His next relationship, which lasted seven years, was with model Kelly Emberg. The couple had one child, daughter Ruby 36, and were done by 1990.

Stewart's second marriage was with Rachel Hunter, which also began in 1990. The couple had two children, Renee and Liam, 31 and 28, respectively. 

They divorced in 2006.

Rod Stewart sits next to Penny Lancaster as ex-wife Rachel Hunter leans over

Rod Stewart, Penny Lancaster and Rachel Hunter were photographed together in Ireland. (Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

By 2007, Stewart and Lancaster were married. 

They have two children together, Alastair, 17, and Aiden, 12.

Stewart has been candid on the challenges of parenting children of separate generations, telling People magazine in 2021, "I have to be several different fathers because of the different age groups of my kids.… You really have to treat all of them as individuals with individual problems."

Rod Stewart in a pinstriped satin jacket with wife Penny in white

Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster in June 2023. (Dave Benett/Getty Images for Annabel's)

"What makes me happiest now is seeing all my kids and my wife with big smiles on their faces," he added.

Stewart recently shared that he is thinking about retiring from rock 'n' roll.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

