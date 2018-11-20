Robert De Niro and his wife, Grace Hightower, split after 2 decades: reports

Robert De Niro and his wife, Grace Hightower, have reportedly called it quits after over 20 years of marriage, according to multiple outlets.

A source close to the former couple told Page Six on Tuesday that De Niro, 75, and Hightower, 63, are "not living together at this time."

“Sometimes things don’t work out the way you hope or want them to,” another insider told People magazine.

A rep for De Niro did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

After dating for almost 10 years, the "Wizard of Lies" star and Hightower tied the knot in 1997. They went on to welcome two children together — son Elliott, 20, and daughter Helen, 6.

This isn't the first time the pair have separated. Per People, two years after their wedding, De Niro filed for divorce, and a custody dispute reportedly ensued over their son. However, things were smoothed over and the divorce was not finalized.

De Niro was previously married to Diahnne Abbott, with whom he shares two children — daughter Drena, 47, and son Raphael, 42. He also has 23-year-old twin sons, Julian and Aaron, with ex Toukie Smith.