Robert De Niro says Trump ‘wouldn’t last long’ as a gangster

Trump-bashing Hollywood actor Robert De Niro continued his criticism of the president Saturday during an appearance on MSNBC.

The 76-year-old star of “The Irishman,” who has made a career out of pretending to be a mobster, told host Joy Reid he didn’t think Trump could measure up as a real underworld tough guy.

"I have no idea why they follow him,” De Niro said of Trump’s supporters, according to Newsweek, “'cause he's not even a good gangster. He can't even keep his word about anything.

“I think in the real gangster world, he wouldn't last long. He lasts long in his own little real estate world, where he's the boss because he's the boss and he inherited all that money and he's a fool. In the real world, he wouldn't last long. That's my feeling.”

De Niro also slammed Trump as a “fake president” who needed to be “held accountable” through the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

"If we don't go through this impeachment inquiry, we're letting him get away with something," De Niro told Reid, according to The Hill. “He has done something wrong, he has to pay for that. He has to be held accountable.”

The actor then suggested there’s a psychological reason why Trump uses terms such as “fake news.”

“He calls everything else fake because he knows he's fake,” De Niro said.

De Niro startled CNN viewers in September when he dropped a pair of F-bombs during a live appearance on “Reliable Sources” with Brain Stetler. The host had asked a question about Fox News pundits who support Trump.

“F--- ’em, f--- ’em,” the actor said.

A CNN insider later questioned the decision to book De Niro, describing the star as having “zero discernible news value.”

“What is his credential, other than deeply hating the president?” the CNN source told Fox News. “What did our viewers gain from his vulgarity?”

In October, more F-bombs from De Niro were heard in an audio recording that’s part of a harassment and gender discrimination lawsuit filed by the actor’s former assistant.

The plaintiff, Graham Chase Robinson, claims De Niro treated her like his “office wife,” and often berated her, once calling her a “spoiled brat” in a profanity-laced voicemail when she did not answer his phone call.

De Niro's attorney, Tom Harvey, has dismissed the claims.

Robinson is seeking $12 million in damages, double what De Niro is seeking in a countersuit.