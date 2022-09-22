Rob Schneider surprises fans by working at chicken drive-through to promote his new film ‘Daddy Daughter Trip’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rob Schneider surprised his fans by working the drive through window at a Raising Cane’s in Arizona in an effort to promote his new movie "Daddy Daughter Trip."

In addition to handing out chicken to customers, Schneider also passed out free tickets to the world premiere of his film, which is set to take place Tuesday in Scottsdale. One of those lucky fans who go to the screening will win free Raising Cane’s chicken for an entire year.

The actor chose to surprise his fans in Arizona because the state holds a special place in his heart and plays a huge role in the movie, as it was filmed there.

"Our company, Mandalini Films, is now based in Scottsdale, and we are very proud to have made our film ‘Daddy Daughter Trip’ entirely here in Arizona," Schneider said in a statement. "It’s truly a postcard for the state’s picturesque cinematic locations. We are grateful to the people of Arizona for their support and generosity of spirit in what we hope is the first of many family-friendly films we want to make right here in our new home."

Schneider and his family have also lived in Arizona for a few years and have fallen in love with the state.

"My wife Patricia and I chose to make the great state of Arizona our home to raise our family not just for its incredible natural majesty and beauty but also for all that it has to offer," he said in the release.

Written, directed and produced by Schneider, "Daddy Daughter Trip" follows the story of a little girl who wants to go on a vacation the family can’t afford, but decide to take her on anyway. Another reason the movie is so special to him is because it stars his daughter Miranda Scarlett Schneider in her first acting role.

The real-life father and daughter play the daddy-daughter duo in the film who take an eventful trip to Arizona for spring break. Just like in every adventure/comedy, the vacation doesn't go as planned, but the duo have a great time just being together.

Aside from showcasing a positive father-daughter relationship, the movie also acts as a sort of love letter to Arizona, featuring many of the state’s geographical landmarks, as well as some of its most iconic businesses.

"Daddy Daughter Trip" features the Bashas' grocery chain, Changing Hands Bookstore, Agritopia, the Arizona Boardwalk, Butterfly Wonderland, Bearizona Wildlife Park, Flagstaff Extreme Adventure Park and Saguaro Lake Guest Ranch, as well as many other businesses in the state.