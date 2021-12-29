Rob Schneider praises Arizona police officers after his car breaks down: 'A huge thank you'

Rob Schneider is commending police officers for coming to his aid after his car broke down.

The "Grown Ups" actor was traveling in his home state of Arizona on Dec. 22 when he found himself stranded in his Tesla and in some need of help.

"It was a nice interaction. These days there are a lot of negativity," officer Paul Lee of the Scottsdale Police Department told Fox 10.

According to the outlet, officers responded to the call of his "disabled vehicle" in North Scottsdale and were surprised to find the comedian, who is known for starring in several Adam Sandler movies.

"I said, ‘Wait a second. That is Mr. Schneider, as in the Rob Schneider?’ And I said, ‘Wait, Mr. Schneider?’ And he gave me the nod and that is how we broke the ice on that," Lee added.

Schneider took to Twitter to thank Scottdale's "finest."

"A huge THANK YOU to Scottsdale Finest @ScottsdalePD for all your help today when my car broke down! Thanks, Officer Lee! YOU CAN DO IT!!" the funnyman wrote.

Schneider said he and the police officer made some small talk and even went over some of his movies. Lee also commended the actor for being "very appreciative."

The incident took place during a busy week given the Christmas holiday.