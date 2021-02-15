Rob Schneider slams public schools' in-person coronavirus safety measures as a ‘new kind of child abuse’

Rob Schneider is worried about the state of public schools in America as they take steps to educate kids safely amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the world, one of the biggest questions about the future has to do with in-school learning. While many education systems have adapted to virtual or remote classes, many parents are calling for schools to find a way to safely reopen for children.

Schneider, who is dad to three kids himself including recording artist Elle King, took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the matter after a video from a South Carolina school left him and many others frustrated with the current state of in-school learning.

"We are witnessing a new kind of child abuse: bought and paid for with YOUR tax dollars," the former "Saturday Night Live" cast member wrote. "The collapse of public schools who follow this example will surely follow. History will not look back at this kindly."

ROB SCHNEIDER SLAMS ALEC BALDWIN'S 'SNL' TRUMP PORTRAYAL: 'I DON'T FIND HIS IMPRESSION TO BE COMICAL'

The video in question was originally shared by fifth-grade teacher Teresa Holmes. It shows her filming her empty classroom with roughly 28 desks outfitted with plexiglass in order to create small pods for her students to learn safely. While the classroom may look safe in theory, the video shows Holmes questioning its effectiveness in practice.

"This is the middle seat of the back row of my classroom," she says while showing how obstructed the view is. "This is their view of the board… So, I’m just wondering when we ordered this $5 million worth of plexiglass, did we have a classroom of 28 desks set up to where the school board members could sit in them and see what this was really going to be like?"

ROB SCHNEIDER HONORS LATE MOTHER PILAR IN HEARTFELT INSTAGRAM POST FOLLOWING HER DEATH AT AGE 91

She went on to note that she’s also worried about finding the time to disinfect close to 30 desks between classes while also having time to do her duties as an educator. According to the Post and Courier, Holmes was asked by her local school board to take the video down.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Schneider has been particularly outspoken about how the leadership in California has been handling the coronavirus pandemic. Specifically, he’s had harsh words to share with Gov. Gavin Newsom. In addition to calling for his removal from office, Schneider mocked the politician in October after he issued coronavirus safety guidelines for state residents ahead of the holiday season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As of Monday morning, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 108,840,449 people across 192 countries and territories, resulting in at least 2,400,456 deaths. In the U.S., all 50 states plus the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, tallying more than 27,640,292 illnesses and at least 485,336 deaths.