Rob Riggle accuses estranged wife of planting hidden camera in his home and stealing money: report

Rob Riggle’s divorce just got a lot more strange thanks to the discovery of a hidden camera allegedly planted by his estranged wife.

The former "Daily Show" correspondent filed for divorce from his wife of 21 years, Tiffany, in October. However, TMZ reports that he’s recently been granted a temporary restraining order against her after he found evidence that she spied on him.

The outlet reports that Rob was staying at the family’s smaller house while his ex stayed in their family home with their two kids. One day, he noticed $28,000 in emergency money went missing from his home office. He confronted Tiffany about it but she simply denied knowing anything about it.

According to court documents, the actor and former Marine alleges that his estranged wife hacked into his Apple account soon after, gaining access to his emails, texts, contacts and photos.

He also claims Tiffany started to exhibit knowledge of private conversations he had about his girlfriend and assistant that she was not privy to. He then started to receive anonymous texts and emails referencing private information.

Thinking that he may have been bugged, Riggle began a misinformation campaign, offering fake information out loud while in his home office. Sure enough, he began to get the misinformation back at him in the form of texts and emails, leading him to sweep the home for electronic devices.

TMZ reports that he discovered a smoke detector with a built-in spy camera in April that he believes had been recording him without his consent since August of 2020. What’s more, among the more than 10,000 videos found on the camera’s memory included one of Tiffany installing the device as well as sitting on the floor and counting money, which he believes to be the missing $28,000.

Representatives for Riggle did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.