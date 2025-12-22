Rob Reiner and wife Michele’s loved ones gather a week after deaths as son faces murder charges

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Close friends and family are continuing to mourn the deaths of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele.

On Sunday, just one week after Nick Reiner was arrested for murdering his parents in their Brentwood, California, home, Lucas Reiner — the brother of the late Hollywood director — was photographed arriving at their sister Annie's Los Angeles home along with various friends and family members.

The extended family members were seen hugging one another as they gathered together.

ROB REINER, WIFE MICHELE'S MURDER CASE LIKELY HINGES ON SON'S MENTAL COMPETENCY: EXPERTS

On Sunday, Dec. 14, police discovered the bodies of Rob and Michele in the primary bedroom of their home in Brentwood, California. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiners' office later said that they died due to multiple sharp force injuries .

Nick was quickly named a person of interest in the investigation, and hours later, around 9:15 p.m. local time that same day, he was arrested.

OBAMAS PLANNED TO MEET REINERS ON NIGHT THEY WERE KILLED, FORMER FIRST LADY REVEALS

The night before the murders, family friends of the Reiners told the Los Angeles Times that Nick got into an argument with his parents at O'Brien's Christmas party. Many people noticed Nick was behaving strangely, according to the outlet.

"Nick was freaking everyone out, acting crazy, kept asking people if they were famous," a source also told People magazine.

On Dec. 16, authorities charged Nick in the double homicide of his parents. He was charged with two counts of first-degree murder with a special circumstance of multiple murders.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"He also faces a special allegation that he personally used a dangerous and deadly weapon, that being a knife," Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said during a press conference. "These charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, or the death penalty."

No decision has been made on whether prosecutors will seek the death penalty .

However, if the death penalty is pursued, Nick would not be executed due to the moratorium instituted by California Governor Gavin Newsom in 2019.

While the executive order did not repeal capital punishment in California, it has halted all executions indefinitely, Oakland criminal defense lawyer Jo-Anna Nieves told Fox News Digital.

HOLLYWOOD DIRECTOR ROB REINER'S SON NICK IN CUSTODY FOLLOWING DEATH OF HIS PARENTS

"The executive order issued by Gavin Newsom halted executions, closed the execution chamber at San Quentin, and paused lethal-injection protocols, but it did not repeal the death penalty or invalidate death sentences imposed by courts," Nieves said. "California still has the death penalty on the books, and prosecutors are legally permitted to seek it in eligible cases."

WATCH ROB REINER MOVIES ON TUBI FOR FREE

"Practically speaking, even if prosecutors pursue the death penalty against Nick Reiner and obtain a conviction and death sentence, no execution would occur under the current moratorium," she added. "The sentence would legally exist, but its enforcement would remain suspended unless the moratorium is lifted by a future governor or the law is changed through legislation or voter action."

The moratorium, however, could be overturned once a new governor is elected in 2026.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

During Tuesday's press conference, Hochman also told reporters that they will take the "thoughts and desires of the family into consideration" when it comes to Nick's sentencing.

Nick made his first court appearance in the case on Dec. 17, where his lawyer, famed defense attorney Alan Jackson, requested a continuance. He only spoke once: when the judge asked if he agreed to delay his arraignment, he said, "Yes, Your Honor."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

His arraignment is now set for Jan. 7.