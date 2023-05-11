Rob Lowe's life is full of 'love, family, God' as he celebrates 33 years of sobriety

Rob Lowe's life as a sober man is bountiful.

The "Parks and Recreation" actor detailed his journey to sobriety over the past three decades, writing "33 years ago today I found recovery and a tribe that has sustained me on my incredible, grateful journey," he wrote beneath a photo of himself in the ocean.

"My life is full of love, family, God, opportunity, friends, work, dogs and fun," he added.

"If you or someone you know is struggling with any form of addiction: hope and joy are waiting if you want it, and are willing to work for it," he concluded.

The actor's message was well-received, garnering hundreds of thousands of likes from Jennifer Aniston, Chris Pratt and Paris Hilton, among others.

Lowe's kids were quick to comment their support, with the actor's eldest son Matthew writing, "It works if you work!"

Lowe's son John Owen could not help but troll his father, commenting "Proud of your recovery, opposite feeling about this selfie," mocking his father's decision to pose shirtless in the water. John Owen's frequent trolling of his father's social media actually inspired their new Netflix show, "Unstable," which both men star in.

John Owen is also sober, receiving his five-year sobriety chip from Lowe while appearing on "The Drew Barrymore Show" last month.

"On the most personal level possible, when I was struggling with addiction, he was always there for me," he recently told People Magazine of his father. "I credit that with being one, if not the main, reason I’m sober and living and healthy lifestyle."

Lowe also received praise from his longtime friend and "View from the Top" co-star Gwyneth Paltrow.

"We are so proud of you. We love you so much," the Goop founder commented.

Lowe has always been transparent in his recovery, admitting he hit rock bottom at 26, after ignoring a heartbreaking phone call from his mother.

Lowe returned home from partying to discover his mother's voice on his answering machine, begging her son to pick up the phone. His grandfather had suffered a heart attack. Lowe chose not to answer.

"I remember going into the bathroom, looking at myself in the mirror and my thought process was, 'You need to drink directly from this bottle of Cuervo Gold so you can go to sleep, so you can wake up, so you can deal with this,'" Lowe said of the moment. "Out of all the things that had gone on in my life, that was the thing where finally I went, 'This is no way to live.' I went to rehab 48 hours later."