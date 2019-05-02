Rob Gronkowski makes post-retirement acting debut at Billboard Music Awards

Rob Gronkowski: Security guard?

The former New England Patriots star put his acting chops on display during Wednesday night’s Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas as the Super Bowl champion navigates life after football.

Perhaps hinting at a post-retirement gig, Gronkowski portrayed a security guard during a comedic bit where he escorted country music group Florida Georgia Line to their seats, one of which was occupied by pop-star turned “seat filler” Kelly Clarkson.

“We need all the seat fillers to move,” Gronkowski told Clarkson. “I’ve got the third-best band with me right here,” he continued, referring to the country group.

Clarkson decided to prove herself by singing the Bebe Rexha song “Meant to Be,” which features Florida Georgia Line.

Gronkowski would later join actor and former football player Terry Crews to present the award for top rap song, which went to Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin for “I Like It.”

The former Patriot arrived on the red carpet alongside and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Camille Kostek, his longtime girlfriend.

While on the red carpet, Gronkowski confirmed he was, indeed, retired, but said he didn’t let that fact stop him from “messing around” and telling people he’s making a comeback.

“I mess with people. I say I’m fake retired to half the people, I say I’m coming back next week,” he joked. “But yes, I’m actually retired.”