2019 Billboard Music Awards complete winners list

TOP ARTIST

Cardi B

Drake (WINNER)

Ariana Grande

Post Malone

Travis Scott

TOP HOT 100 SONG

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, “I Like It”

Juice WRLD, “Lucid Dreams”

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B, “Girls Like You” (WINNER)

Post Malone, “Better Now”

Travis Scott, “SICKO MODE”

TOP COUNTRY SONG

Kane Brown, “Heaven”

Luke Combs, “She Got the Best of Me”

Dan + Shay, “Speechless”

Dan + Shay, “Tequila”

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, “Meant to Be” (WINNER)

TOP ROCK SONG

Foster The People, “Sit Next to Me”

Imagine Dragons, “Natural”

Imagine Dragons, “Whatever It Takes”

lovelytheband, “broken”

Panic! at the Disco, “High Hopes” (WINNER)

TOP RAP SONG

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, “I Like It” (WINNER)

Drake, “In My Feelings”

Juice WRLD, “Lucid Dreams”

Post Malone, “Better Now”

Travis Scott, “SICKO MODE”

TOP MALE ARTIST

Drake (WINNER)

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Ed Sheeran

XXXTentacion

TOP DUO/GROUP

BTS (WINNER)

Dan + Shay

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Panic! At The Disco

TOP NEW ARTIST

Bazzi

Juice WRLD (WINNER)

Lil Baby

Dua Lipa

Ella Mai

TOP BILLBOARD 200 ALBUM

Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy

Drake, Scorpion (WINNER)

Post Malone, beerbongs & bentleys

Travis Scott, ASTROWORLD

XXXTentacion, ?

TOP ROCK ARTIST

Imagine Dragons (WINNER)

lovelytheband

Panic! at the Disco

Queen

twenty one pilots

TOP R&B ARTIST

H.E.R.

Khalid

Ella Mai (WINNER)

The Weeknd

XXXTentacion