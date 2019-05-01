2019 Billboard Music Awards complete winners list
TOP ARTIST
Cardi B
Drake (WINNER)
Ariana Grande
Post Malone
Travis Scott
TOP HOT 100 SONG
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, “I Like It”
Juice WRLD, “Lucid Dreams”
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B, “Girls Like You” (WINNER)
Post Malone, “Better Now”
Travis Scott, “SICKO MODE”
TOP COUNTRY SONG
Kane Brown, “Heaven”
Luke Combs, “She Got the Best of Me”
Dan + Shay, “Speechless”
Dan + Shay, “Tequila”
Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, “Meant to Be” (WINNER)
TOP ROCK SONG
Foster The People, “Sit Next to Me”
Imagine Dragons, “Natural”
Imagine Dragons, “Whatever It Takes”
lovelytheband, “broken”
Panic! at the Disco, “High Hopes” (WINNER)
TOP RAP SONG
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, “I Like It” (WINNER)
Drake, “In My Feelings”
Juice WRLD, “Lucid Dreams”
Post Malone, “Better Now”
Travis Scott, “SICKO MODE”
TOP MALE ARTIST
Drake (WINNER)
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Ed Sheeran
XXXTentacion
TOP DUO/GROUP
BTS (WINNER)
Dan + Shay
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Panic! At The Disco
TOP NEW ARTIST
Bazzi
Juice WRLD (WINNER)
Lil Baby
Dua Lipa
Ella Mai
TOP BILLBOARD 200 ALBUM
Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy
Drake, Scorpion (WINNER)
Post Malone, beerbongs & bentleys
Travis Scott, ASTROWORLD
XXXTentacion, ?
TOP ROCK ARTIST
Imagine Dragons (WINNER)
lovelytheband
Panic! at the Disco
Queen
twenty one pilots
TOP R&B ARTIST
H.E.R.
Khalid
Ella Mai (WINNER)
The Weeknd
XXXTentacion