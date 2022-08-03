A 'Road House' remake is on its way with Jake Gyllenhaal as the leading man

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prime Video announced Tuesday the "Road House" remake, which will star Oscar and Tony nominated actor Jake Gyllenhaal.

The original movie was released in 1989 and starred the late Patrick Swayze as James Dalton. Now, Gyllenhaal will step into the leading role.

Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke expressed her excitement for the new movie in a statement saying, "Road House is a homerun for us. Not only is it a nod to fans of the original, but it is also a big, fun, broad audience movie."

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Joel, Doug, and this great cast led by Jake Gyllenhaal, and for them to come together to reimagine the classic MGM film as an action-packed adventure for our global audience," she said.

In the original movie, Dalton (played by Swayze,) was hired as a bouncer in a Missouri bar, but runs into trouble with a corrupt businessman named Brad Wesley.

The new movie will be a modern take on the original. According to Variety, the new movie will feature Gyllenhaal as a former UFC fighter who gets a job at a roadhouse in the Florida Keys, where he "soon discovers that not everything is what it seems in this tropical paradise."

The movie will be directed by Doug Liman and written by Anthony Bagarozzi and Charles Mondry. Joel Silver, who produced the original movie will come back to produce the reboot.

"I'm thrilled to put my own spin on the beloved 'Road House' legacy. And I can't wait to show audiences what Jake and I are going to do with this iconic role," Liman said in a statement.

The new "Road House" will also star Billy Magnussen ("No Time to Die"), Daniela Melchoir ("The Suicide Squad"), Gbemisola Ikumelo ("A League of Their Own"), Lukas Gage ("The White Lotus"), Travis Van Winkle ("You"), Hannah Love Lanier ("A Black Lady Sketch Show"), B.K. Cannon ("Why Women Kill"), Arturo Castro ("Broad City"), Dominique Columbus, ("Ray Donavan") and Beau Knapp ("Seven Seconds").

"The original ‘Road House’ has a special place in my heart and I am so excited to bring this newly imagined version to audiences around the world," Silver said in a statement. "Doug and I have each made some big, boisterous action movies and are ready to bring everything we have to this one."

The "Road House" remake does not have a trailer or a release date as of now, but it will soon begin filming in the Dominican Republic.