'Riverdale' to dedicate remaining episodes to late Luke Perry

Following the sudden death of Luke Perry earlier this week, "Riverdale" is paying tribute to the late actor.

To honor Perry's life and legacy, the CW series' creator/executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa announced he's going to dedicate Wednesday's episode and all future ones to Perry, who played Archie's dad, Fred Andrews, on the show.

"Going through pictures on my way to set. From the early days. With Luke in the middle. Our heart, always," Aguirre-Sacasa wrote alongside an old photo of the cast.

He continued: "Tonight’s episode of #Riverdale finds Fred doing what he does best--helping Archie. It is dedicated to Luke, as all episodes will be for the rest of our run."

In a statement to Fox News at the time, Aguirre-Sacasa along with the rest of the series' executive producers, Warner Bros. Television, and the CW said they were "deeply saddened" to learn Perry had passed away.

"A beloved member of the Riverdale, Warner Bros. and CW family, Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all. A father figure and mentor to the show’s young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness. Our thoughts are with Luke’s family during this most difficult time.”

Aguirre-Sacasa also posted a separate message on Twitter.