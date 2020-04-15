Rita Ora rents farmhouse amid coronavirus pandemic, leaves UK locals in uproar: report

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

U.K. citizens are reportedly in an uproar after Rita Ora ditched her hometown of London for a farmhouse rental property over 100 miles away despite the mandatory lockdown, according to a new report.

The "Ritual" singer, 29, has been staying at a rental vacation home since March 21, prior to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's stay-at-home order, an unnamed agent for the singer informed The Sun.

While away from home, Ora and her crew have been causing a ruckus in public spaces by taking bike rides and "shooing away neighbors" off public paths, residents claimed, according to the outlet.

Rita's crew has also been accused of using drones to "follow" residents in the area and, in one instance, the singer's pals were shouted at by a farmer for crossing their private property.

According to the outlet, residents aired their frustrations in an online group for locals, with one comment reading, "Surely she should respect the rules and have stayed in f------ London?"

Another neighbor claimed her 7-year-old son was "reduced to tears" when Ora's security staff yelled at him for being on a public path. The mother wrote that a drone allegedly from Ora's property followed her and her son "minutes later" as they walked away.

A rep for the singer did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Friends of the star, who were not named, alleged that Ora has been holed up at the vacation rental working on music and denied reports of any irresponsible behavior.

One pal was quoted as saying Ora is taking the coronavirus lockdown "deadly serious" and is self-isolating in quarantine.

Meanwhile, Ora has remained present on social media, giving her fans a peek at her behind-the-scenes recording sessions.

On Monday, the British singer-songwriter announced she would be taking part in an upcoming special titled "One World: Together at Home" that will benefit the World Health Organization.

"Together we'll be performing to celebrate healthcare workers around the world in support of the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO. Please stay safe and stay at home!" Ora captioned a selfie with the hashtag #TogetherAtHome.

And just earlier this month, Ora's mother spoke with Hello! to reveal the singer has signed up as a National Health Service volunteer, which could involve administerial responsibilities to delivering medical supplies.

"She's very keen to do her bit," Ora's mother shared. "She and her older sister Elena are among the 750,000 people who have applied to help out and prevent this illness coming through our door and overwhelming the NHS. They'll be among the people who deliver medical supplies, collect prescriptions, check on the elderly and make phone calls to lonely and vulnerable members of the community."