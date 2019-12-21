Rita Ora shows off abs in bikini while celebrating holidays aboard yacht

Rita Ora isn't letting the cold holiday weather stop her from celebrating.

The singer, 29, showed off her toned abs in a neon bikini while on a luxury yacht off the coast of Marigot, Saint Martin in the Caribbean.

She ditched her makeup and wore her curly hair in a short bob as she posed for social media. Ora accessorized with many layers of gold necklaces and bracelets.

The up and coming actress also proudly listed her 2019 accomplishments and what she's looking forward to next year.

POP STAR RITA ORA SHOWS OFF FIT PHYSIQUE

"Holiday starts now. 2019...it’s been...busy...one, she wrote. "Movie Oliver Twist (can’t wait for you all to see it next year!) one world tour one tv show 5 campaigns a few magazine covers 4 music videos, prepping for 2020...launched my own tequila @prosperotequila which got ranked top 10 first year!! (number 7) hmmmm what else? It’ll come to me, it’s late and I’m tired while I’m posting this but I love you and I get moushiiii on vacation so deal with it...I’m grateful and ready for 2020."

Ora loves celebrating her body. "You have to come to terms with loving your body," she shared in an interview with Women's Health "Stand naked in front of the mirror, and say, 'I'm f—king sexy.' That's where it starts."

And she puts in the hard work at the gym -- "I started working out to feel better," Rita told Shape. "And I think it’s important for women to know that."

RITA ORA SUFFERS WARDROBE MALFUNCTION ON THE RED CARPET

"I do circuit training. I usually work out for one or two hours, depending on how much time I have. I do three circuits and repeat that three times. I mostly focus on my thighs and my bum, so I do a lot of squats and weight lifting. And I do one circuit of cardio. What I've learned is that you can take your time with training. You don't have to beat yourself up as long as you get in the workouts that you need. I used to push myself until I felt sick. But I'm approaching it differently now. I enjoy working out. And I like the aftermath-that feeling of contentment."

"I love my shape because it's curvy," she added. "I have thighs. I'm a size 28 in jeans. And that's an average, normal size. I'm proud that I'm normal."