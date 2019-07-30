Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Celebrity News
Published

Rita Moreno documentary to hit PBS in 2020

Associated Press
close
Rita Moreno gives Trump the middle finger on Jimmy Kimmel LiveVideo

Rita Moreno gives Trump the middle finger on Jimmy Kimmel Live

PBS will air a documentary on EGOT winner Rita Morenothe network announced Monday.

“Rita Moreno: The Girl Who Decided to Go for It” will chart her decades-long career. It will feature interviews, archival footage, reenactments of Moreno’s childhood and animation.

RITA MORENO SHARES HER SECRETS TO ETERNAL YOUTH

Norman Lear and Lin-Manuel Miranda have partnered to produce the project, slated to air in 2020.

Moreno is currently filming the Steven Spielberg remake of “West Side Story.” She won a best supporting actress Oscar for the film in 1962.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Her sitcom “One Day at a Time,” produced by Lear and co-starring Justina Machado, was just saved from cancellation by Pop TV after three seasons on Netflix.