2019 Tony nominees are a mix of new shows and familiar faces
The 2019 Tony Award nominations are out, and there are some familiar faces alongside some new arrivals.
Newcomer "Hadestown" opened just two weeks before nominations were announced, but clearly made a big impression - garnering 14 nominations. The show is a modern retelling of the Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice. "It's like nothing I've heard on Broadway,” says Patrick Page, who plays Hades in the show. “It's like you're in a New Orleans jazz club and yet there are rock influences and blues influences, jazz, folk - it's just a hybrid"
The Jukebox musical "Ain't Too Proud - The Life And Times Of The Temptations" was close behind with 12 nominations. And stage adaptations of movies are also raking in the noms - "Tootsie" took 11, and "Beetlejuice" has eight.
Rounding out the list is "The Prom," with seven nominations. The show follows what happens when a high school controversy gets thrown into the national spotlight. "I think people can connect with its humor and its vulnerability," says Caitlin Kinnunen, who's nominated for Lead Actress in a Musical. "They can see themselves in any of these characters and they leave laughing and crying happy tears."
A group of Hollywood A-listers are also up for Broadway's top honor - including Bryan Cranston, Jeff Daniels, Adam Driver, Annette Bening and Laurie Metcalf.
Also in the mix - revivals of beloved classics. "Kiss Me Kate" has four nominations, and a non-traditional production of "Oklahoma!" has eight.
The nominees have to wait until June - when James Corden takes the stage to host the 73rd Tony awards.