©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Rihanna shares photo of little girl that looks just like her: 'How?'

By Madeline Farber | Fox News
Talk about seeing double.

Rihanna shared an Instagram photo Tuesday of a young girl who has an uncanny resemblance to the “Work” singer.

“Almost drop [sic] my phone. How?” she captioned the photo, which had more than six million likes as of Wednesday afternoon.

RIHANNA REACTS TO WORLD’S RICHEST FEMALE MUSICIAN TITLE: 'IT'S WEIRD'

“Wow!” said one.

“They say we all have a twin somewhere! You just found yours,” a second shared.

“I didn’t think this was real. But it’s real,” commented a third.

“OMG mini Rihanna,” said another.

It’s unclear how the “Love on the Brain” songstress came across the image, but she appeared to tag the young girl’s mom in the photo.

Separately, Rihanna — who announced in May she’s partnering with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton to launch a new fashion label — had a candid response when asked how it feels to be the world’s richest female musician (a title Forbes gave her in June).

RIHANNA POSES TOPLESS IN 'NAUGHTY' LINGERIE FOR SAVAGE X FENTY HOLIDAY CAMPAIGN

"Forbes is one of those funny things, you know? She told E! News at the time. "It's like, you're rewarding people for being rich or something."

"It's weird. I never got used to it. But it's a nice honor; it's nice," she added.

The singer’s fortune is estimated at $600 million, per Forbes.

Madeline Farber is a Reporter for Fox News. You can follow her on Twitter @MaddieFarberUDK.