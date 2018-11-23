Expand / Collapse search
Rihanna poses topless in 'naughty' lingerie for Savage x Fenty holiday campaign

By Elana Fishman | New York Post
Rihanna poses topless for her new holiday lingerie campaign. 

Rihanna is treating her fans to an early Christmas gift.

The Savage x Fenty founder, 30, released her lingerie brand’s new holiday campaign on Thursday, which features the pop star posing topless in nothing but elbow-length black gloves, thigh-high stockings, stilettos and red undies.

“We getting NAUGHTY-not-NICE this season!” Rihanna captioned the sexy snapshot. “@savagexfenty just dropped The Ultimate Gift Guide to help you shop gifts for everybody in ya life !! Hit up SavageX.com to get 50% off everything for a limited time!”

Highlights from the brand’s gift guide include crotchless panties, marabou handcuffs and cupless corsets.

Happy holidays, indeed.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post. 