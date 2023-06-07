Ricki Lake strips down to celebrate 'self-acceptance and self love'

Ricki Lake is embracing her body – literally.

The actress and talk show host shared a photo of herself sitting naked in a bathtub in the woods, covering her chest by hugging her arms across it.

"Hands down, these days are the best of my life," Lake wrote in the caption on Instagram.

In the photo, she has her head tilted back toward the sky, eyes closed and smiling.

She continued, "Grateful for all that had to happen for me to get to here. A place of complete self-acceptance and self love."

Lake noted she was "54 1/2 years old (young!)" and gave a shout-out to her husband, Ross Burningham.

"Ross, you make every adventure the most fun ever," she wrote. The "Hairspray" star married Burningham in January 2022.

Lake was previously married to jewelry designer Christian Evans from 2012 to 2015. Two years after their split, Evans died by suicide after a battle with bipolar disorder. Prior to Evans, Lake was married to illustrator Rob Sussman, who is the father of her two adult children, Milo, 23 and Owen, 19. The couple were together for a decade from 1994 to 2004.

In 2021, Lake revealed the details of her engagement to Burningham, which also involved a tub of sorts.

"I was naked in the jacuzzi with my man on the first night that we're in my new Malibu home," she recalled on "Watch What Happens Live." "And so it was romantic and very spontaneous and I couldn’t be happier."

Lake has also been open about her journey to "self-acceptance."

The "Cry Baby" star revealed in 2020 that she had been battling hair loss for over 30 years and made the decision to shave her head. She shared an Instagram post about it at the time, showing off her new look, writing, "It has been debilitating, embarrassing, painful, scary, depressing, lonely, all the things. There have been a few times where I have even felt suicidal over it."

APP USERS CLICK HERE

A year later on "Good Morning America," Lake spoke about her hair growing back and the journey she had been on.

"It was such a right of passage last year taking the leap of faith to shave my head, and my hair, thankfully, has grown back," she said. "And I learned so much through the process of really letting go of something that had been really bothering me for decades."

