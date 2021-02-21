Ricki Lake announces engagement to Ross Burningham: ‘He is my person’

Ricki Lake is ready to say "I do" again.

The 52-year-old actress and former daytime talk show host announced she is ready to take this pivotal next step in an Instagram post she shared on Saturday.

"Friends, I’m so so so excited to share some good news! I’m engaged! This is Ross. He is my person. He is wonderful," she captioned her smiling selfie next to fiancé Ross Burningham.

"I love him very much and I am so grateful I get to love and be loved so deeply by this stellar human," Lake continued her heartfelt post. "Our next chapter is sure to be a good one."

Lake and Burningham have reportedly been dating for more than a year, according to People.

However, fans were introduced to Lake’s new beau in December when she shared a photo of them together with the caption: "LOVE."

Since then, Burningham has made multiple commemorative appearances on the "Hairspray" star’s account.

On his birthday on Feb. 10, Lake expressed her appreciation on the photo-sharing platform.

"You have brought me so much joy and peace and laughs these last few months. I pinch myself, I am such a lucky girl," she wrote. "Thank you for choosing me. I love you."

Previously, Lake had been married to jewelry designer Christian Evans from 2012 to 2015. Two years after their split, Evans died by suicide after a battle with bipolar disorder.

Lake honored her late ex-husband in an Instagram post earlier this month.

More than a decade before that, Lake was married to illustrator Rob Sussman, who is the father of her two adult children, Milo, 23 and Owen, 19. The couple were together for a decade from 1994 to 2004.