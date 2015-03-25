Rick Ross crashes car after gunshots fired

Police in South Florida say rapper Rick Ross crashed his Rolls Royce into a building after hearing shots fired nearby.

Fort Lauderdale police say Ross and his companion, fashion designer Shateria L. Moragne-el, reported hearing multiple shots fired in their direction at around 5:00 a.m. Monday. Police say Ross lost control of the silver Rolls and crashed into an apartment building.

PHOTOS: Rick Ross through the years



Neither Ross nor his passenger was injured and police say it did not appear that any bullets struck the Rolls.

The police report uses Ross's real name, William L. Roberts. Ross turned 37 years old Monday.

Authorities say unknown suspects fled before police arrived. TV news footage showed a bullet hole in the window of a nearby restaurant.

A Ross spokesman didn't respond to email seeking comment.