Richard Simmons' YouTube channel returns to help people stay fit during coronavirus quarantine

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Richard Simmons is doing his part to help people stay fit as they self isolate amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The 71-year-old fitness mogul has been releasing new videos on his YouTube channel over the past three weeks after being radio silent on it for more than six years. Unfortunately for those who have been hoping to get a glimpse of the notoriously reclusive celebrity, the videos are not new originals.

Instead, they’re old “Signature Moves” clips, workouts and motivational messages. However, it seems the release of new videos on his channel coinciding with the COVID-19 pandemic is no coincidence.

"We have had an overwhelming request for Richard to return in some way as a comfort to all dealing with the pandemic," a representative for the star told Fox News in a statement. "We thought we would start by re-releasing some workouts and other inspirational content on his YT channel. Richard is very touched by the outreach.”

HELP PREVENT CORONAVIRUS WITH HAND SANITIZER: HOW TO MAKE YOUR OWN

TMZ notes that Simmons' team is reportedly working on a new line of licensed products to be released later this year as well. However, it’s unclear exactly what those products will include.

The outlet reports that Simmons hasn’t been seen in public since he returned home from the hospital in April 2017. He was reportedly suffering from “severe indigestion” at the time. However, he’s remained completely out of the public eye except for an occasional social media post here and there ever since.

CORONAVIRUS IN THE US: STATE-BY-STATE BREAKDOWN

“This has reminded me that when you need help you can’t be afraid to reach out and ask for it. We all think we should always be able to solve our problems all by ourselves and sometimes it’s just bigger than we are,” he said of his hospitalization during a 2017 “Today” show interview.

“I reached out and I hope you will too. I’m sure there are people in your life who love and care for you and would do anything to help you with the challenges you face,” he added. “Just knowing you care has already made me feel better. Hope to see you again soon!”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Although the bevy of newly released videos are giving fans hope that Simmons will come out of hiding, the outlet notes that there don’t seem to be any plans in the works for a return at this time.