Richard Gere's wife says he's 'mostly recovered' after suffering from pneumonia on vacation

'Pretty Woman' actor Richard Gere was diagnosed with pneumonia while on a vacation in Mexico

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
‘Maybe I Do’ stars Richard Gere and Emma Roberts on advice when it comes to love Video

‘Maybe I Do’ stars Richard Gere and Emma Roberts on advice when it comes to love

Richard Gere, Diane Keaton, Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey talk new rom-com, the value of marriage and more.

Richard Gere is "mostly recovered" after suffering an illness while on family vacation.

Gere's wife informed fans of his health in an Instagram update shared Saturday.

"What an amazing birthday! Thank you all my friends and family for make [sic] it so special!" Alejandra Silva captioned shots from the Mexico trip.

"Ps: as you can see we are all mostly recovered.."

Alejandra Silva updated fans on Richard Gere's health in a new Instagram post.

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva celebrated her birthday on vacation.

Gere, 73, was hospitalized overnight in mid-February while vacationing near Nuevo Vallarta in Mexico, a source confirmed to Fox News Digital at the time.

He was discharged the following day after being prescribed antibiotics.

The "Pretty Woman" star was vacationing with his wife and their two children. The trip was to celebrate Silva's 40th birthday.

Richard Gere was diagnosed with pneumonia while on vacation in Mexico.

Days later Silva shared an update on Gere's health via Instagram stating he was doing "much better."

"Hi everyone, a little update, Richard is feeling much better, we are all feeling much better, ‘almost’ back to normal.. we want to thank doctor Rios’s and the hospital la Joya," she wrote on Instagram. "We came to Mexico to continue with our conservation project south of Puerto Vallarta, we all came not feeling well from NY, our youngest James and Richard got Pneumonia and Alexander and I sinusitis and ear infections, now we are all well and almost fully recovered."

"Thank you all for your messages!"

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva married in 2018. The couple shares two children together.

Gere and Silva married in 2018 and share son Alexander, 4, and another son, whom they welcomed in April 2020. Gere is also father to Homer, 23, whom he shares with his ex-wife Carey Lowell.

The actor was previously married to Cindy Crawford from 1991 to 1995 and Lowell from 2002 to 2016.

