'Pretty Woman' turns 30: A look back at the film

It's been 30 years since the world was introduced to "Pretty Woman," and fans have been in love with Vivian Ward ever since.

The film had a healthy dose of star power, starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere, with Jason Alexander, Laura San Giacomo and Ralph Bellamy playing supporting roles.

Thirty years after the picture's release, here's a look back at the heartwarming tale of a prostitute and her unsuspecting beau:

JULIA ROBERTS SAYS 'PRETTY WOMAN' ORIGINALLY HAD A VERY DIFFERENT ENDING

A meet cute

The film kicks off with Gere's Edward, a New York corporate raider, asking his girlfriend to escort him on a business trip. Feeling taken advantage of, she declines and breaks up with him.

After getting dumped -- over the phone, no less -- Edward heads to Los Angeles for his trip and ventures into Hollywood's red-light district, coming across Roberts' Vivian Ward.

JULIA ROBERTS HUNG OUT WITH REAL PROSTITUTES TO PREPARE FOR 'PRETTY WOMAN' ROLE

After some flirtation, Edward offers to hire Vivian for the night.

A business venture

The next morning, Edward offers Vivian $3,000 and a wardrobe overhaul to stay with him for a week, taking the place of his ex-girlfriend. That evening, feelings begin to stir when Edward sees Vivian dressed up for a business dinner.

HOLLYWOOD EXEC SUGGESTED JULIA ROBERTS SHOULD PLAY HARRIET TUBMAN

The next day, the two attend a polo match that doubles as a networking opportunity for Edward. He's forced to reveal how he met Vivian to his slightly-paranoid attorney, which angers Vivian.

Edward then takes Vivian to the opera, where they watch a moving story of a prostitute who falls in love with a rich man. The two confess they have feelings for each other.

A changed man

The next morning, Edward has a meeting with a man whose company he's supposed to buy out, but he has a change of heart and suggests they work together to save the company, losing himself and his attorney, Phil, a lot of money.

Furious, Phil heads to Edward's hotel room, but only Vivian is there. He attempts to rape her, but Edward arrives just in time and throws his attorney out.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The pair goes their separate ways, but on the way to the airport, Edward decides to head to Vivian's apartment. When he arrives, he scales her fire escape, conquering a deep-seated fear of heights, wooing Vivian and leading to a passionate kiss.