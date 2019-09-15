Ric Ocasek, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame singer whose popular new-wave band, The Cars, left a profound impact on rock music, was found dead in his New York City apartment on Sunday, a police spokesman said. Ocasek was 75.

Ocasek's estranged wife, Paulina Porizkova, found him unresponsive Sunday afternoon at his home in Manhattan's Gramercy Park neighborhood, sources told the New York Post, adding that he apparently died of natural causes.

The Cars' self-titled 1978 debut album was a smash hit, boosted by singles including "Just What I Needed." The album helped lead the way for new wave's influence on rock music throughout the following decade.

The band's 1981 single, "Shake It Up," hit #4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, while 1984's "Drive" hit #3.

The Cars were inducted in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2018, an occasion that saw the band perform together for the first time in years -- but without co-founder Benjamin Orr, who died in 2000.

Ocasek described the performance as "a good cap on the bottle" of his career, in a Rolling Stone interview. "It’s kind of weird because it’s like a lifetime. It is a lifetime. I had three families during that time. They are like lives that go by and millions of people and things and artists and writers and business people and fans. … It’s a lot of stuff. It’s been a pretty eventful life, I can say."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.