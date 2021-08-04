Ric Flair issues statement after WWE release: 'We have a different vision for my future'

Ric Flair is responding to public inquiries about his WWE release after it was reported that the 72-year-old wrestling star was unhappy with his storyline involving Lacey Evans and his daughter Charlotte Flair.

"I am officially able to respond to all the press related to my requested release from WWE, which they have given me," Flair began in a note posted to Twitter on Tuesday. "I want to make it really clear with everyone that I’m not upset with WWE at all. They solely are responsible for putting me in the position of life that I’m in right now, where I’m seen in the brightest light ever."

"We have a different vision for my future," he added. "I wish them nothing but continued success! Thank you for everything! Nothing but respect!"

In a statement on Wednesday, WWE confirmed, "We have come to terms on the release of Ric Flair as of today, 8/03/2021."

The questionable plot that Flair was reportedly unhappy with included Evans and the WWE Hall of Famer being romantically linked and feuding with his daughter, Charlotte Flair, but it was ultimately scrapped when Evans announced she was pregnant in real life.

Flair spoke to People magazine after his WWE departure was confirmed and denied that he had asked for his release due to storyline issues.

He maintained that the reports are "absolutely not true" his request was merely a business decision to create new opportunities for his popular brand.

"It happens sometimes in business; you just don’t see eye to eye," Flair told the publication. "But how could I have any animosity towards the company who made me who I am? They literally made me who I am. Some of my best friends in the world work at the company. How could I possibly be upset with the company where my daughter is currently the most decorated woman’s wrestler in history?"

Flair added that he’s simply looking to create his own collection of branded products.

"It was a mutually agreed-upon decision and I will be moving forward to pursue other exciting endeavors such as my own line of wine, my own network, as well as comic books," he explained. "I had to make this decision personally for my business and my brand."

However, the wrestling star who has 16 WWE world champion titles to his jacket, had previously criticized his featured plotline during an interview on the Ariel Helwani MMA Show in May.

"In this instance, I didn’t [feel comfortable.] The one thing I’ve learned [is] you’re not gonna win a war when someone’s got their mind made up. And [Charlotte] most definitely didn’t like it," he shared at the time.

"But the one thing I can say about me is I always said yes. Because…I didn’t want to be that guy that was always going ‘oh god, that isn’t perfect for me.’ I mean, I don’t know how much you’ve followed my career, but I have been buried in the desert by [Vince] Russo. I’ve had my head shaved. I mean if you look at the other top guys in our industry, whether it’s Shawn [Michaels] or Hunter or Undertaker or Bret Hart," he reasoned.

"I mean I’ve done everything. I’ve weathered every storm and I’ve come back, but when that was all over, I was mad. But now I don’t feel [angry.] I just look back and say I weathered it. And this was something where I got to TV," Ric explained, "and Mr. [Vince] McMahon wasn’t there to argue the point with. And he had stuff going on, and I don’t like to put the pressure on someone if I can’t talk to him."

Flair retired from in-ring competition in 2011, signed a contract with WWE in 2012 to be part of its non-competitive programming, and then re-upped his contract in 2020.

