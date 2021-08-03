Ric Flair released from WWE following dust up over his storyline with Lacey Evans

Ric Flair has been released from the WWE.

In a statement on Wednesday, WWE confirmed, "We have come to terms on the release of Ric Flair as of today, 8/03/2021."

The 72-year-old wrestling star reportedly wasn't happy with his storyline involving Lacey Evans and his daughter Charlotte Flair.

Earlier this year, the plot included Evans and Ric being romantically linked and feuding with Charlotte but it came to an end when Evans announced she was pregnant in real life.

Ric admitted he didn't like the angle when he was a guest on the Ariel Helwani MMA Show in May.

"In this instance, I didn’t [feel comfortable.] The one thing I’ve learned [is] you’re not gonna win a war when someone’s got their mind made up. And [Charlotte] most definitely didn’t like it. But the one thing I can say about me is I always said yes. Because…I didn’t want to be that guy that was always going oh god, that isn’t perfect for me. I mean, I don’t know how much you’ve followed my career, but I have been buried in the desert by [Vince] Russo. I’ve had my head shaved. I mean if you look at the other top guys in our industry, whether it’s Shawn [Michaels] or Hunter or Undertaker or Bret Hart," he reasoned.

"I mean I’ve done everything. I’ve weathered every storm and I’ve come back, but when that was all over, I was mad. But now I don’t feel [angry.] I just look back and say I weathered it. And this was something where I got to TV," Ric explained, "and Mr. [Vince] McMahon wasn’t there to argue the point with. And he had stuff going on, and I don’t like to put the pressure on someone if I can’t talk to him."

Ric's career has spanned almost 40 years and he's won WWE 16 world champion titles and is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer.

He retired from in-ring competition in 2011, signed a contract with WWE in 2012 to be part of its non-competitive programming, and then re-upped his contract in 2020.