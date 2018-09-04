'RHONJ' star Danielle Staub served with divorce papers after four months of marriage: report

The 20th time wasn’t the charm.

Danielle Staub — who was engaged 19 times before marrying Marty Caffrey — was served with divorce papers from her husband of just four months on Tuesday, her rep confirmed to Page Six.

A source told us that the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star has 35 days to respond to his filing.

“She is doing well, strong and ready to move forward with her life,” another source said.

Staub and Caffrey’s four-month marriage started crumbling in July with Caffrey skipping Staub’s masquerade birthday party as a result of their fighting.

He later released a statement claiming he had been suffering “financial, verbal and emotional abuse” at the hands of Staub. Her rep told Page Six shortly after that she was “disappointed” in him and how he was handling their marital strife.

She received a letter from him advising her to retain legal counsel in August, and she was forced to file a restraining order against him after an incident at their home shortly after.

Caffrey filed his own order of protection shortly after, but both parties dropped their petitions just a week later to avoid a trial.

This article originally appeared on Page Six.