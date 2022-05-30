‘RHOC’ alum Kelly Dodd faces backlash for comparing Texas shooting to 9/11

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Real Housewives of Orange County" alum Kelly Dodd is facing backlash after she compared the Ulvade, Texas school shooting to 9/11 on Saturday.

Dodd, 46, shared an image on Twitter that read, "After 9-11 we didn’t ban planes. We secured the cockpits. Secure the schools."

Her Twitter post was quickly filled with angry replies from various users. One user wrote, "You’d rather have schools look like prisons than reforming gun laws.. uhm ok. That wont traumatize the kids, to have constant reminders that adults have failed them."

Another user noted that since the terrorist attack on September 11th there have been many other safety measures instilled in airports across America.

"After 9/11 we banned people bringing dangerous items onto planes. The same way we can ban people from accessing and carrying dangerous items that continue to kill people in schools so frequently," the user wrote.

Another user replied, "Your lack of empathy and understanding is apparent. Did you not see the videos of the gunman in the school as police and security were too scared to go inside? There is no reason for automatic weapons. Have a simple gun and require a background check— what’s wrong with that?"

After the backlash, Dodd clarified her tweet.

"I NEVER said we shouldn’t have STRICTER gun laws," she began. "I believe we should do a BETTER job of keeping WEAPONS out of the hands of CRIMINALS & the MENTALLY ill."

Dodd continued: "In the meantime, while these people have GUNS & CAN STILL BUY THEM, we need to BETTER PROTECT OUR KIDS."

The former reality star has made previous controversial comments in the past regarding the coronavirus pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement, which ultimately led to being fired from "RHOC" last summer.

Her post comes days after a teen opened fire inside a Texas elementary school Tuesday, killing 19 children and two teachers. The gunman was killed during an exchange of gunfire with police. Some names of those killed began to emerge Tuesday, many accompanied by photos of smiling children.

The shooter was later identified as Salvador Ramos.

Two police officers were wounded during an exchange of gunfire with Ramos but were expected to survive.

"Texans across the state are grieving for the victims of this senseless crime and for the community of Uvalde. Cecilia and I mourn this horrific loss, and we urge all Texans to come together to show our unwavering support to all who are suffering," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement, referring to wife Cecelia.

