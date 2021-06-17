Kelly Dodd claims she was fired from 'Real Housewives' because she's conservative

Kelly Dodd confirmed her departure from "The Real Housewives of Orange County" on Wednesday after five seasons.

And now the reality TV star is claiming she was let go from the Bravo reality TV show because she's conservative.

In the comments section of the fan Instagram account @realhousewivesfranchise, a fan wrote, "Why were you fired? Because of your bullying."

Dodd fired back, "No because I'm conservative! That's why I got fired pure and simple."

KELLY DODD BLAMES ‘RHOC’ EXIT ON BRAUNWYN WINDHAM-BURKE IN EXPLOSIVE TEXTS

In another post on social media, Dodd blamed her castmate Braunwyn Windham-Burke, who is also not returning for next season along with Elizabeth Lyn-Vargas, for their departure.

"This was your fault," Dodd, 45, wrote to Windham-Burke, 43, in text messages. "We’d still be on the show if you didn’t make things so dark and ugly and brought all that political ‘woke’ BS.'"

"Your lies about me, calling me a racist and a homophobe were horribly destructive and your phony storylines didn’t help either," she added.

'RHOC' STAR KELLY DODD REACTS TO HEATHER DUBROW REJOINING CAST AFTER SHAKEUPS

Windham-Burke confirmed the conversation in a statement to Page Six. "Only Kelly Dodd would post screenshots of her own texts that make her look wildly immature," she said.

"I guess that’s what being bitter is like, and I tried to empathize with her, as you can see," Windham-Burke added. "I’m a big believer in growing and changing, and second chances (or in this case 10th or 11th chance). At the end of the day, it’s just a tv show and we are still neighbors."

'REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY' LOSING MAJOR CAST MEMBERS

Bravo confirmed on Wednesday that former housewife Heather Dubrow would be rejoining the cast for Season 16.

Dodd told Fox News on Wednesday she wishes Dubrow "success" despite there being friction between two of them from past seasons.

"Good for her!! I wish her and the show nothing but success…" Dodd said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dubrow left the franchise in 2017 after five seasons. So far, she will be working with fellow "RHOC" stars Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson.