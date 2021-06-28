'RHOC' star Kelly Dodd says she was 'blindsided' by exit from show: The ‘woke, broke' people 'love to hate me’

Kelly Dodd is finally speaking out about her ousting from "Real Housewives of Orange County."

The reality star recently joined SiriusXM’s "Jeff Lewis Live" and opened up about the fact that she felt completely "blindsided" by the news she would not be returning to the popular Bravo series.

Dodd, who starred on the show since 2016, said that it all happened on the "same day."

"So, one of the owners of Evolution, the production company, they, they’re the ones who pay us. We really deal with Evolution. We really don’t deal with Bravo at all," she recalled. "And, he called me and he said, ‘I would hate to say this.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh,’ he’s like, ‘But we are not going to ask you back for next season.’ And I said, ‘Well why, was it political?’ And he said, ‘No, Bravo wanted to take a different direction than, than, than you.’ And I said, ‘Okay, well, was my, what was it? Like was it my Q ratings were, were, what was it that…."

According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, a Q rating is a "scale measuring the popularity of a person or thing typically based on dividing an assessment of familiarity by an assessment of favorable opinion."

Listing the collective following of her social media accounts, Dodd explained, "I have a million followers and they are diehard like fans, and they love me. And then I have, then I have this little group of people that are the cancel culture that hate me. And so they’re the loud ones."

Dodd went on to described the specifically "loud" group of her social media followers are "the woke, broke people."

"So yeah, they love to hate me and that's fine," she said. "You want that too, right? You don't want fricking milk toast. Right? So anyways, I said to him, I said, ‘Uh, well, can you tell me my Q ratings?’ Because listen, this is a business we're here to sell advertising. This is how we make the money. Right. I mean, pushing the needle. So I said, ‘Was it because I, I was a popular enough or what was it?’ And he said, ‘This is the first time ever that Bravo did not share your Q ratings with us. All of you guys.'"

Elsewhere in the interview, Lewis went on to probe Dodd on whether or not she intentionally insulted "a few executives" to which Dodd answered, "Yes, I did." She added that she "ultimately got fired because of myself, I'm the one who got myself fired."’

"I was like Howard Stern with WNBC. I had the executives calling me and Emily [Simpson] like, ‘Who are they?’" she said. "And I’m like ‘Well, they know me and I know them.’ I was causing them a lot of grief. I was causing them a lot of trouble. And you know, I'm sorry about that. Like, I feel bad."

It was revealed earlier this month that Dodd, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, and Elizabeth Lyn-Vargas would be leaving the reality show, while former castmember Heather Dubrow would be returning. Dubrow left the franchise in 2017 after five seasons.

Also returning to the series are current housewives Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson.

Reps for the VH1 did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Fox News' Mariah Haas contributed to this report.