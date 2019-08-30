‘RHOBH’ star Camille Grammer says she ‘wasn’t asked back’ to popular series: ‘It’s fine’

On the heels of Bravo announcing two new cast members for “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” its longtime on-and-off fixture Camille Grammer said she received the opposite sentiment.

“I wasn’t asked back. It’s fine,” Grammer said in a since-deleted tweet (via People) on Thursday. “I did my time on the show. And it’s Kyles show,” she added, referring to longtime cast member Kyle Richards.

CAMILLE GRAMMER DEFENDS $30 MILLION DIVORCE SETTLEMENT FROM EX KELSEY GRAMMER

Grammer — whose Hawaiian wedding to David C. Meyer and fallout with co-stars amid drama with Lisa Vanderpump was captured by Bravo cameras this season — got candid on social media when fans inquired about her status on the show.

In other tweets throughout August, the 50-year-old said Vanderpump’s exit and the addition of Teddi Mellencamp have affected Richards, which “is not good for the show.”

“What made the show work was the main cast being Lisa and Kyle,” she wrote. “KR needed Lisa to balance her anxiety and keep it classy. Now w/Teddi involved KR acts immature. It’s not good for the show.”

She also agreed with various fans who said she should be paid more and not only welcomed back fulltime but given a prime seat next to Andy Cohen at the next reunion.

CAMILLE GRAMMER SAYS EX KELSEY DIDN'T REACH OUT AFTER HER HOME BURNED DOWN IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE

“I agree, but that is not going to happen. Thanks for your support tho,” she said.

Speaking of the reunion, where Grammer notoriously stormed offset while undoing her dress, the blond beauty also said that the rest of the cast ostracized her and prepared to go against her before the big day.

“They are all on a group text,” she wrote. “I was removed from the group text weeks before the reunion. They prepared their canned answers for the reunion. So what are they going to plan/ stage in the future. Nothing authentic I’m sure from my experience filming the reunion.”

She also said in a deleted tweet captured by People that the reunion was “an awful experience.”

KELSEY GRAMMER'S EX CAMILLE SAYS HE ACTED LIKE SHE 'NEVER EXISTED' DURING THEIR 'DISAPPOINTING' RELATIONSHIP

For the future, she wished newbie Garcelle Beauvais well following Thursday’s casting announcement.

“Garcelle is lovely. I think she will make a wonderful addition to the cast. She is classy and sweet,” she said.

Socialite Sutton Stracke is also joining the ladies of Beverly Hills next season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Amid Grammer’s Twitter spree and claim that it’s Richards’ show, a source told Page Six that cast members are “not the decision-makers in the casting process.”

Bravo had no comment.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.