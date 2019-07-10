Camille Grammer says ex Kelsey didn't reach out after her home burned down in Southern California wildfire

It appears Camille Grammer and ex-husband Kelsey Grammer are still not speaking to each other following their 2010 split.

On Tuesday, Camille appeared on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" when a fan asked the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star if Kelsey reached out after her Malibu home burned down in the Woolsey Fire, which scorched nearly 100,000 acres in Southern California last November.

"No, no, not at all,” she told the fan.

A shocked Cohen then asked: “Really? For real?”

“For real, nothing,” she said.

The former couple -- who were married for nearly 14 years -- share two children together: 17-year-old daughter Mason and 14-year-old son Jude.

In response to his ex-wife's comments, a rep for the "Frasier" alum told Fox News on Wednesday: “Kelsey does not comment on statements made by his former wife. FYI, he did reach out to his daughter. His son was staying with him at the time."

Camille, 50, has previously been open about her relationship with the 64-year-old actor, admitting that the two have not been on the best terms since their split.

Last year, a Twitter user shared an interview of Kelsey where he gushed about his new life with his fourth wife, Kayte Walsh.

“I don’t begrudge him his happiness," Camille wrote at the time, responding to the fan's post in a series of tweets.

"What’s unnerving is that fact I was there to help him get through some of his hardships and supported his career and his sobriety," she continued. "I was [right] by his side and he acts like I never existed that’s disappointing. We were together through his success.

"I was there during the writers strike and the cancellation of 'Back to You.' We moved the company to our home in Malibu. I sat at his bedside for 8 days straight while he was in the cardiac intensive care unit in NYC. I read him poetry and helped [wash] his hair. Now I don’t exist," Camille stated.

The reality star filed for divorce in July 2010. Her split from Kelsey was documented on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."