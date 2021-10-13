'RHOBH' reunion sees Erika Jayne grilled by Andy Cohen over her legal, financial woes: 'How did you sleep?'

Erika Jayne is ready to talk.

The 50-year-old star has found herself in headlines in recent months since announcing her divorce from Tom Girardi.

In the time since, she's been hit with several lawsuits and allegations of shady financial dealings.

During the first part of the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reunion on Bravo on Wednesday night, Jayne spoke openly about her legal woes when pressed by host Andy Cohen.

Cohen, 53, began the conversation with the singer by asking her how she slept, to which, she responded: "Very well."

Cohen was surprised to hear that, but Jayne explained that she was "happy" to talk openly about her drama and "close this chapter" of her life.

Among the earlier questions the star was asked was whether her attorneys advised she leave the show. She said they did.

"But I said no because I have nothing to hide," she explained, noting that lawyers warned her that things could get "flipped around on" her, but she chose to stay on-air anyway.