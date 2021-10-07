Erika Jayne fires back after being slammed for sharing post 'comparing' her to Jesus Christ amid legal woes

Erika Jayne is being taken to task after she seemingly compared herself to Jesus Christ in the midst of her current and very public legal situation with estranged husband Tom Girardi.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star, 50, took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to reshare a fan’s post about attorney Ronald Richards, who is the point man in the ongoing liquidation of Girardi’s shuttered law firm.

The fan fumed that Richards "should be disbarred for ‘unethical practice’ by allegedly "slandering" Jayne for "misconduct the courts never charged her for!"

The user further claimed Richards "undermined the judicial system by making accusations & insinuations in hopes it will inspire public opinion to override the courts," before adding, "this behavior is dangerous & reckless for our society! Everyone should take notice."

"This is exactly how CHRIST died," the social media user's post concluded.

ERIKA JAYNE'S ATTORNEYS OPEN TO NEGOTIATING SETTLEMENT IN HER $25 MILLION LAWSUIT

Jayne then reposted the Story before getting slammed on social media for bringing the name up in vain, while Jayne's fan shared a follow-up post stating they were not comparing the singer to Christ.

Jayne also took to Twitter, writing: "No, I did not compare myself to Christ, someone else did and I reposted it. Now everyone can have a pretend meltdown about it."

CAMILLE GRAMMER CLAIMS SHE HEARD ABOUT ERIKA JAYNE, TOM GIRARDI RUMORS IN 2019

The social media blowback comes on the same day Jayne appeared to be dishing out damage control in her own defense after a Los Angeles Times report on Wednesday featured fellow cast members Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Sutton Stracke talking about how race was addressed on the show and other hot topics ahead of the four-part "RHOBH" reunion next week.

"Pure fiction," Jayne fired back in a Twitter response, eliciting reactions from others who pounced on her remark.

"Garcelle and Crystal voicing their experiences as women of colour is pure fiction to you?" wrote one Twitter user while another piled on, adding, "The way she’s attempting to invalidate WOC experience and calling it ‘fiction.’"

"What’s fiction about it?" said another Jayne critic. "There’s a lot in here about race and personal experience and THIS is how you choose to respond to the article? You know a lot about fiction with your stories but this? Not it."

TOM GIRARDI SEEN WITH BLACK EYE IN FIRST SIGHTING SINCE DIVORCE FROM ERIKA JAYNE

Another pressed: "I'd call fiction every explanation that came out of your mouth this season" and included an image of an irritated Beauvais in a scene from the series.

Said another person: "You didn’t even read the article and it shows," to which Jayne responded: "Honey, Im the lead… " We could be implicated" No, you can’t. Period."

Jayne and Girardi are accused of embezzling funds designated for victims of the 2018 Lion Air plane crash after Girardi represented the plaintiffs in a class-action suit against the airline.

Fox News obtained court documents in August that indicated Girardi's law firm was more than $100 million in debt and an entertainment company owned by Jayne, EJ Global LLC, had allegedly received $25 million from Girardi, 82.

ERIKA JAYNE'S HUSBAND TOM GIRARDI OFFICIALLY UNDER CONSERVATORSHIP OVERSEEN BY BROTHER

Jayne filed for divorce from Girardi in November 2020. She and the lawyer had been married for over 20 years.

After filing for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, the firm began liquidating its assets amid the mounting case against the pair, who have been accused of divorcing in order to protect their money and assets.

In December 2020, the couple was hit with another lawsuit for failing to pay an $882,715 judgment.

In a Hulu documentary titled, "The Housewife and the Hustler," which was released in June and centered on the couple’s purported fraud and legal troubles, Girardi was shown in a deposition admitting that he was broke.

‘RHOBH’S ERIKA JAYNE AND TOM GIRARDI'S MARITAL MANSION GETS HUGE PRICE CUT

"At one point I had about $80 million or $50 million in cash," he said in September 2020. "That’s all gone. I don’t have any money. I also had a stock portfolio of about $50 million, and that’s all gone."

Girardi has been plagued with health issues, including an Alzheimer’s and early dementia diagnosis, that ultimately led to the once-esteemed litigator losing his law license in March. Girardi's family has claimed Girardi is also suffering from memory loss due to his age.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Jayne has not been formally charged with any crimes.