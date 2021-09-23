Tom Girardi claims Erika Jayne likely knew about his legal woes

Tom Girardi may have just implicated his estranged wife, Erika Jayne, in his dramatic legal struggles.

Paps caught Girardi, 82, leaving a two-hour lunch with a friend at an upscale restaurant and asked the question on everyone’s mind — "Did Erika know anything?"

The frail-looking former lawyer briefly paused before he shockingly threw Jayne under the bus.

"I think she does," he stated.

The admission is stunning and potentially legally troubling for the 50-year-old star of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" — who filed for divorce from Girardi in November 2020 after two decades of marriage — given that she has extensively claimed that she had no idea he was allegedly embezzling millions of dollars from his clients over the years.

But despite Jayne’s repeated denials, other Housewives have joined the chorus of accusers.

"RHOBH" alum Camille Grammer alleged she heard of Jayne and Girardi’s financial woes at Andy Cohen’s baby shower in 2019, while ex-"RHONY" star Bethenny Frankel called Girardi’s financial issues the "worst-kept secret" in Los Angeles, also alleging that he owed her late ex, Dennis Shields, $500K.

Girardi is currently residing at an assisted-living facility after having been disbarred in March. He is also under a conservatorship headed by his brother Robert, and a mental evaluation given in February diagnosed Tom with late-onset Alzheimer’s disease and dementia — all of which is to say that statement about Jayne, on-camera or not, may not hold up to close scrutiny in court, or even be admissible at all, if it comes to that.

