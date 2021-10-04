Erika Jayne's attorneys open to negotiating settlement in her $25 million lawsuit



Erika Jayne may be willing to settle her ongoing legal case in the event attorneys involved are able to reach a mutually beneficial deal.

Attorney Ronald Richards revealed to Us Weekly that he is in talks with the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star’s team in an effort to negotiate a settlement following a previous offer for her to "voluntarily" pay the $25 million from her estranged husband, Tom Girardi’s lawsuit.

"I gave her a week to just voluntarily return the money, but she never did," Richards said over the weekend. "I can’t get into the settlement discussion, but we are trying to resolve the case with her attorney. This is the $25 million that [Girardi’s] law firm paid on behalf of Erika to cover her expenses over a 12-year period."

Jayne’s attorney, Evan C. Borges, told the outlet that, although he is open to negotiations with Richards, neither he nor Jayne will accept a deal that includes her admitting fault or knowledge of her estranged husband’s alleged embezzlement activities.

"Regarding settlement discussions, those are supposed to be confidential between counsel," he told the outlet. "It appears that my opposing counsel Mr. Richards has been discussing publicly what he calls settlement discussions. Here’s the truth: Mr. Richards has reached out and told me that he and the trustee want to settle. I have listened and will continue to listen. That’s it."

He added: "I can’t say enough that based on the evidence and law, Erika does not have liability for any of the claims against her. All the claims against Erika amount to efforts to blame her for the actions of others, including Girardi Keese and Tom Girardi."

Representatives for Jayne did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Lawyers for the trustee overseeing Girardi Keese in its bankruptcy found that Jayne spent more than $25 million in money that came from the firm prior to her split with Girardi. However, she has been locked in legal battles as lawyers attempt to prove she was aware of his illicit activities.

Richards, meanwhile, concluded that he’s hoping Jayne will see reason and spend money rectifying the situation for the victims rather than on legal fees.