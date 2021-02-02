'RHOBH' star Erika Jayne's husband Tom Girardi now under temporary conservatorship amid divorce

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jayne's husband, Tom Girardi, has been placed under a temporary conservatorship.

Girardi's brother, Robert Girardi, has been appointed as his temporary conservator, following claims the brother made about the 81-year-old prominent attorney's recent memory loss.

"There was an urgent need for Bob Girardi to have the power to engage counsel in the bankruptcy proceeding on his brother’s behalf, and Tom’s court-appointed counsel clearly agreed, as did the court today," Robert Girardi’s attorney Nicholas Van Brunt said in a statement, Us Weekly reported.

News of Tom's conservatorship comes amid his mounting lawsuits and divorce from the reality star.

Robert Girardi first filed a request to be appointed as Tom's guardian back on Jan. 13. Robert has been assisting Tom in a recent lawsuit against him -- which also names Jayne, 49 -- and his law firm, accusing them of embezzling millions of dollars from airplane crash victims' families.

Additionally, Robert Girardi has claimed in court documents viewed by Fox News that Jayne's estranged husband is no longer capable of making "rational decisions" on his own.

"While at times the Debtor appears to be aware of the filing of the Involuntary Petitions he needs to be reminded often," Robert Girardi wrote. "The Debtor is incapable of realizing and understanding the repercussions of the bankrupcty filings pending against him and his law firm Girardi Keese."

Robert Girardi also states that his brother is "incompetent and unable to act for himself."

Jayne, who also is a singer and Broadway performer, announced her divorce in November.

"After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi," she confirmed to Fox News at the time.

The couple has been married for 21 years. In her petition for divorce, Jayne requested that her husband cover her legal fees and provide spousal support. Girardi reportedly has asked the court to deny the reality TV star's request.