'Reservoir Dogs' star Michael Madsen accuses estranged wife of driving their son to suicide in divorce filing

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Michael Madsen filed for divorce Wednesday and accused his estranged wife of driving their son to suicide.

Madsen, 66, cited "irreconcilable differences" as his reason for the split but added a written statement to his court document with explosive allegations against DeAnna Madsen.

"The ‘irreconcilable differences’ reason in the Petition does not adequately describe the divorce filing," his statement in the petition, obtained by Fox News Digital, said. "I have been separated from Respondent since my son's death by suicide on 1/25/22. I believe Respondent drove him to this by her neglect, drinking and alcoholism.

"Respondent also significantly contributed to my personal issues as well," Madsen continued. "I am a victim in an abusive, co-dependent, and toxic relationship that culminated in the Respondent breaking into my residence and having me wrongfully arrested for DV. Once the cell bars close on you, it's the final curtain on any marriage or relationship, and mine was no exception."

Fox News Digital has reached out to representatives for the Los Angeles Sheriffs' Department along with DeAnna.

Madsen was arrested for misdemeanor spousal battery after an incident at his Malibu home Aug. 18, Fox News Digital previously confirmed.

The "Kill Bill" star was transported and booked into jail at the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station at 1:40 a.m.

Madsen, 66, was released shortly after posting $20,000 bond.

Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Department deputies responded to a call shortly after midnight on the west end of the affluent community regarding a "family disturbance."

"The informant stated that a female adult alleged her husband pushed her and locked her out of their residence," Lt. Adam Zeko told Fox News Digital at the time.

"Based on the initial investigation, deputies determined Michael Madsen was involved in a domestic incident involving his wife. Mr. Madsen was arrested for misdemeanor spousal battery."

Madsen and DeAnna's son Hudson died by suicide at the age of 26.

The "Donnie Brasco" star was shocked by Hudson's sudden death, revealing his son had just completed his first tour in the U.S. Army.

"I didn't see any signs of depression," Madsen told The Hollywood Reporter at the time. "It's so tragic and sad. I'm just trying to make sense of everything and understand what happened. He had typical life challenges that people have with finances, but he wanted a family. He was looking towards his future, so it's mind-blowing. I just can't grasp what happened."

Madsen and DeAnna married in 1996. " The Hateful Eight " actor and DeAnna also share two other children, Calvin and Luke. Hudson also had two half brothers, Christian and Max, that Madsen had with his ex, Jeannine Bisignano.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.