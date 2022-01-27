Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Departed
Published

Michael Madsen speaks out about son Hudson’s death: ‘I just can't grasp what happened’

Madsen, whose 26-year-old son died by suicide, said he 'didn't see any signs of depression'

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for January 26 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for January 26

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

Michael Madsen is speaking out about his 26-year-old son Hudson's death for the first time.

The family previously confirmed Hudson's death in a statement released Tuesday.

"I am in shock as my son, whom I just spoke with a few days ago, said he was happy — my last text from him was 'I love you dad,'" Madsen told The Los Angeles Times.

"I didn't see any signs of depression," he said. "It's so tragic and sad. I'm just trying to make sense of everything and understand what happened. He had typical life challenges that people have with finances, but he wanted a family. He was looking towards his future, so it's mind-blowing. I just can't grasp what happened."

Michael Madsen spoke about his son Hudson's death for the first time.

Michael Madsen spoke about his son Hudson's death for the first time. (David Becker/WireImage)

YOUTUBER MELANIE HAM DEAD AT 36 AFTER CANCER BATTLE

Madsen told the outlet that Hudson had just finished his first tour in the U.S. Army and has called for an investigation. The actor alleged that "officers and rank and file were shaming" Hudson for wanting to participate in therapy, which was reportedly the reason he didn't get help for mental health issues. 

A rep for the U.S. Army did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

Hudson died of a gunshot wound, a spokesperson for the Honolulu Medical Examiner confirmed to People magazine. His death was ruled a suicide.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Madsen revealed the last text he received from Hudson and said he didn't see any signs of depression before Hudson's death.

Madsen revealed the last text he received from Hudson and said he didn't see any signs of depression before Hudson's death. (Luca Carlino/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

"We are heartbroken and overwhelmed with grief and pain at the loss of Hudson," the family's full statement on Tuesday said. "His memory and light will be remembered by all who knew and loved him. We ask for privacy and respect during this difficult time."

Madsen shared son Hudson with wife DeAnna Madsen. The couple married in 1996. "The Hateful Eight" actor and DeAnna also share two other children, Calvin and Luke. Hudson also had two half brothers, Christian and Max, that Madsen had with ex Jeannine Bisignano.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The family confirmed Hudson's death in a statement shared Tuesday.

The family confirmed Hudson's death in a statement shared Tuesday. (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

Hudson leaves behind his wife Carlie Madsen.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Lauryn Overhultz is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending