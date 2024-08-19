Michael Madsen arrested in Malibu on domestic violence charge

Michael Madsen was arrested for misdemeanor spousal battery stemming from an incident at his Malibu home on Sunday, Fox News Digital confirmed.

The "Donnie Brasco" star was transported and booked into jail at the Malibu/Lost Hills sheriff's station at 1:40 a.m.

Madsen, 66, was released shortly after posting a $20,000 bond.

ARRESTS MADE IN ‘GENERAL HOSPITAL’ STAR JOHNNY WACTOR'S MURDER

Malibu/Lost Hills sheriffs department deputies responded to a call shortly after midnight on the west end of the affluent community regarding a "family disturbance."

"The informant stated that a female adult alleged her husband pushed her and locked her out of their residence," Lieutenant Adam Zeko told Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Based on the initial investigation, deputies determined Michael Madsen was involved in a domestic incident involving his wife. Mr. Madsen was arrested for misdemeanor Spousal Battery."

Zeko noted the misdemeanor was in violation of Penal Code 243(e)(1), which is defined as using force or violence against a cohabitant, and can carry a punishment of up to one year in jail.

"The informant stated that a female adult alleged her husband pushed her and locked her out of their residence." — Lt. Adam Zeko

"The investigation is ongoing and will be forwarded to the Van Nuys Superior Court House for filing," Zeko said.

Representatives for Michael told Fox News Digital that Michael "is at home."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Madsen married wife DeAnna in 1996, and the couple had three sons together. Their son Hudson died by suicide in January 2022.

He was previously married twice before, and has two sons and one daughter with his exes.

This isn't Madsen's first brush with the law. Nearly five years ago, Madsen pleaded no contest to misdemeanor drunk driving stemming from a 2019 arrest after he crashed his Land Rover into a pole in Malibu.

At the time, he was sentenced to four days in jail and five years probation.