ENTERTAINMENT

Michael Madsen arrested in Malibu on domestic violence charge

'Reservoir Dogs' actor Michael Madsen was released on $20,000 bail

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
Michael Madsen was arrested for misdemeanor spousal battery stemming from an incident at his Malibu home on Sunday, Fox News Digital confirmed.

The "Donnie Brasco" star was transported and booked into jail at the Malibu/Lost Hills sheriff's station at 1:40 a.m.

Madsen, 66, was released shortly after posting a $20,000 bond. 

Actor Michael Madsen poses in a brown suit.

Michael Madsen was arrested and booked on a domestic battery charge. (Getty Images)

Malibu/Lost Hills sheriffs department deputies responded to a call shortly after midnight on the west end of the affluent community regarding a "family disturbance."

"The informant stated that a female adult alleged her husband pushed her and locked her out of their residence," Lieutenant Adam Zeko told Fox News Digital. 

"Based on the initial investigation, deputies determined Michael Madsen was involved in a domestic incident involving his wife. Mr. Madsen was arrested for misdemeanor Spousal Battery."

Michael Madsen wears colorful shirt next to wife DeAnna.

Authorities responded to a domestic incident involving Madsen and "his wife," DeAnna Madsen. (Getty Images)

Zeko noted the misdemeanor was in violation of Penal Code 243(e)(1), which is defined as using force or violence against a cohabitant, and can carry a punishment of up to one year in jail.

"The informant stated that a female adult alleged her husband pushed her and locked her out of their residence."

— Lt. Adam Zeko

"The investigation is ongoing and will be forwarded to the Van Nuys Superior Court House for filing," Zeko said.

Representatives for Michael told Fox News Digital that Michael "is at home."

Madsen married wife DeAnna in 1996, and the couple had three sons together. Their son Hudson died by suicide in January 2022.

Actor Michael Madsen wears leather jacket at press preview

Madsen is known for starring roles in "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood," "Kill Bill: Volume 2," and "The Hateful Eight." (Luca Carlino)

He was previously married twice before, and has two sons and one daughter with his exes. 

This isn't Madsen's first brush with the law. Nearly five years ago, Madsen pleaded no contest to misdemeanor drunk driving stemming from a 2019 arrest after he crashed his Land Rover into a pole in Malibu.

At the time, he was sentenced to four days in jail and five years probation.

