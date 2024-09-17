REO Speedwagon to quit touring due to 'complex situation'

REO Speedwagon has come to a stop.

The band, which formed in 1967, announced on Monday that as of January, they plan to cease touring, with their last stop on their current tour being Lexington, Kentucky, on Nov. 23.

The group detailed their reasons in a lengthy Facebook post that cited "irreconcilable differences," a term usually cited in divorce cases.

"To our fans: Bruce has intended to be Back On the Road Again by now. If it were up to just him, he’d be back on tour… but it's not up to just him," the band wrote on its Facebook page, referencing bassist Bruce Hall, who recently underwent back surgery.

JANE'S ADDICTION CANCELS TOUR AFTER DAVE NAVARRO, PERRY FARRELL'S ONSTAGE FIGHT

The band’s statement continued, "The consensus opinion was that he had not recovered sufficiently to be able to perform at the level the fans have come to expect. Bruce respected that opinion and is grateful that Matt has been around to keep the Wagon rolling through the summer tour. Bruce never had any intention of retiring or walking away from the band, fans, and crew he has loved for almost 50 years."

Bassist Matt Bissonette, who has played with musicians like Ringo Starr and Elton John, began filling in for Hall last year when he underwent surgery.

"Never ever thought it would end like this and I'm heartbroken. Please know Neal and I did everything in our power to try and keep the Wagon rolling. I am so appreciative of ALL the amazing love & support. You guys have been very vocal and clear in your wishes for me to return to the stage. Trust me...that's all I wanted too. We all deserved a farewell tour." — Bruce Hall

Last year, Hall told Ultimate Classic Rock that the "consensus" was he was "healthy" enough to return to touring, but he did not have "good enough posture to perform at the level expected by our fans."

JON BON JOVI PREVENTS WOMAN IN 'MOMENT OF CRISIS’ FROM JUMPING OFF A BRIDGE

The band’s statement added, "For Kevin’s part, he too has never had any intention of leaving the band, and the fans and crew mean the world to him, as well."

Kevin Cronin, 71, is the band’s lead singer who joined the group in 1971.

"Due to this complex situation, irreconcilable differences arose between Bruce and Kevin," the statement continued. "So, it is with great sadness that we announce REO Speedwagon will cease touring effective January 1, 2025. Neal, Kevin, and Bruce thank their fans for all their years of loyal support and for giving back to the band such wonderful memories that will remain with each of them forever."

Keyboardist Neal Doughty, 78, is a founding member of the band.

Hall said he was "heartbroken" over the decision in his own Facebook post.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Never ever thought it would end like this and I'm heartbroken," he told fans. "Please know Neal and I did everything in our power to try and keep the Wagon rolling. I am so appreciative of ALL the amazing love & support. You guys have been very vocal and clear in your wishes for me to return to the stage. Trust me...that's all I wanted too."

He added, "We all deserved a farewell tour."

He said that he had wanted the band to continue to tour with the "lineup of Kevin, myself, Dave, Bryan and Derek [Hilland]. Just as it was prior to my necessary, planned and successful back surgery."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I love and will miss you all," he added.

Earlier this month, the band canceled shows in Chula Vista in San Diego County and Phoenix after Cronin fell ill.

The band has 19 dates left on their tour, starting with Rancho Mirage, California, on Sept. 27.

Along with Doughty, REO Speedwagon was formed by Alan Gratzer, Mike Blair, and Joe Matt at the University of Illinois.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

REO Speedwagon has released a number of successful albums, including "Hi Infidelity," which sold 10 million copies in the United States. Their hits include "Can't Fight This Feeling," "Keep on Loving You" and "Take it on the Run."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.