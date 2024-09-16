Jane’s Addiction cancels tour after Dave Navarro, Perry Farrell’s onstage fight

After a weekend fight on stage between the band’s frontman Perry Farrell and guitarist Dave Navarro, Jane’s Addiction has officially canceled the remainder of their tour.

They announced the news in a statement on X.

"To all the fans, The band have made the difficult decision to take some time away as a group," the statement read. "As such, they will be canceling the remainder of the tour."

Fans were directed to seek refunds from their point of purchase or whatever ticketing site they used.

Navarro also posted a statement on his Instagram addressing the cancellation.

"Due to a continuing pattern of behavior and the mental health difficulties of our singer Perry Farrell, we have come to the conclusion that we have no choice but to discontinue the current US tour," he wrote.

"Our concern for his personal health and safety as well as our own has left us no alternative. We hope that he will find the help he needs," he continued.

Navarro concluded his comments, writing, "We deeply regret that we are not able to come through for all our fans who have already bought tickets. We can see no solution that would either ensure a safe environment on stage or reliably allow us to deliver a great performance on a nightly basis."

He signed the message, "Our hearts are broken," with his and fellow bandmates Eric Avery and Stephen Perkins’ names.

A source told Fox News Digital that "Perry is heartbroken at his actions. He realizes that he waited too long to prioritize his well-being. His exhaustion and the toll it has taken on both his physical and mental health has gone too far."

They added, "He had the best of intentions heading out on tour with the band and feels like he’s let his fans and family down."

Last Friday, a fan captured video showing Farrell throwing a punch at Navarro on stage during their show in Boston.

Farrell, 65, lunged his body in a forceful manner toward Navarro, 57. The guitarist appeared to place his hands on the frontman’s chest in an apparent bid to stop him from moving forward.

During the tense encounter, Farrell appeared to be yelling at Navarro until he threw a punch at the guitarist.

Security guards quickly broke up the fight and told Farrell to "stop," while they held him down to prevent further attacks on the guitarist. Navarro grabbed Farrell’s arm, and he was enraged, as he attempted to attack the guitarist again.

The venue went dark during the incident and the show abruptly ended.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Farrell said, "This weekend has been incredibly difficult and after having the time and space to reflect, it is only right that I apologize to my bandmates, especially Dave Navarro, fans, family and friends for my actions during Friday’s show. Unfortunately, my breaking point resulted in inexcusable behavior, and I take full accountability for how I chose to handle the situation."

Farrell’s wife, Etty Lau, also spoke out about the altercation on her social media the next morning and explained the events that unfolded.

"Clearly there had been a lot of tension and animosity between the members... the magic that made the band so dynamic. Well, the dynamite was lit. Perry got up in Dave’s face and body checked him," she explained on Instagram.

Lau added that the fight stemmed from Perry’s patience wearing thin, as his health wasn’t in the best condition ahead of the band's performance, saying he had been "suffering from tinnitus and a sore throat every night. But when the audience in the first row, started complaining up to Perry, cussing at him that the band was [playing] too loud and that they couldn’t hear him, Perry lost it."

She also wrote the Eric Avery, the founding bass guitarist and co-songwriter of Jane’s Addiction, "won the fight" after putting Farrell "in a headlock" and punching him three times.

"Perry was a crazed beast for the next half an hour – he finally did not calm down, but did breakdown and cried and cried."

After the Friday incident, Jane’s Addiction canceled their show in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

"We want to extend a heartfelt apology to our fans for the events that unfolded last night," the band wrote in a statement shared on their Instagram story. "As a result we will be canceling tomorrow night's show in Bridgeport."

Before announcing the entire tour was canceled, they were scheduled to perform in Toronto on Wednesday.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon and Caroline Thayer contributed to this report.