Jon Bon Jovi prevents woman in 'moment of crisis' from jumping off a bridge

Jon Bon Jovi was in the right place at the right time Tuesday when he helped coax a woman from jumping off a bridge in Nashville.

The "Livin' on a Prayer" singer happened to be filming a music video on the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge when he saw a woman in a "moment of crisis," Fox News Digital has learned.

"A shout out to @jonbonjovi & his team for helping a woman on the Seigenthaler Ped Bridge Tue night," Metro Nashville Police Department officials shared on X. "Bon Jovi helped persuade her to come off the ledge over the Cumberland River to safety."

Chief John Drake added in the statement, "It takes all of us to help keep each other safe."

Bon Jovi is no stranger to helping others. He created the JBJ Soul Foundation in 2006, with the goal to "recognize and maximize the human potential in those affected by hunger, poverty and homelessness by offering assistance in establishing programs that provide food and affordable housing while supporting social services and job training programs."

What began as a small endeavor in Philadelphia has since expanded into 12 states, serving thousands of people, including youth and veterans, according to the nonprofit.

"The Soul Foundation’s expanded mission helps those in need of a warm, nutritious meal and now operates three JBJ Soul Kitchens in New Jersey," the foundation said.

