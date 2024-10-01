Ariana Grande admits she 'sometimes' doesn't like her fans

Ariana Grande is getting real about her relationship with fans, confessing that while she loves them dearly, she doesn't always like them.

During a recent interview with Vanity Fair – hooked up to a lie detector – the 31-year-old was honest about the complicated relationship she has with her loyal group of followers that have dubbed themselves "Arianators," a moniker she admits is not her favorite.

Grande was asked the questions by her pal and "Wicked" co-star Cynthia Erivo.

Erivo: "You have a very dedicated fan base. Would you say you love your fans?"

Grande: "Very much."

Erivo: "Do you love them all the time?

Grande: "Mmmm. I love them always, but I think sometimes they can hurt my feelings. And sometimes I don’t like them. But I love them always. Does that make sense?"

Both answers were identified as truthful by the lie detector. Grande then added, "It’s a hard relationship, I think. That’s sort of like, weirdly parasocial, but feels very real to me. So sometimes it’s hard, but I love them very much."

In March 2024, after the release of her seventh studio album, "Eternal Sunshine," Grande issued a statement to her fans, cautioning them against sending hateful messages to anyone currently or previously in her life. At the time, Grande was separated from her husband, Dalton Gomez, and reportedly dating a new man, actor Ethan Slater, who had a controversial personal life of his own.

"I just wanted to say anyone that is sending hateful messages to the people in my life based on your interpretation of this album is not supporting me and is absolutely doing the polar opposite of what I would ever encourage," Grande wrote to her Instagram stories at the time. "I ask that you please do not. It is not how to support me. It is the opposite."

In the past, Grande has often utilized social media to communicate directly with her fans. Erivo asked Grande about this – and to what extent she has communicated with her followers.

Erivo: "Have you ever [direct messaged] a fan, just to chat?"

Grande: "Yeah. Oh yeah! All the time!"

Erivo: "What about befriended a fan?"

Grande: "Yes it’s happened. Three times. Very close friends… like [we're] seven to 12 years of friendship in at this point."

For the majority of the test, Grande was honest. However, things took a turn when she was asked about the name "Arianators."

Erivo: "Your fans are called Arianators. Did you come up with that name?"

Grande: "No. No."

Grande amended her answer after learning the lie detector machine identified deception. "I don’t like it," she reiterated. "I mean, I’ve accepted it. But would I pick that? Of course not. That’s insane."