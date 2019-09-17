Larry King's estranged wife, Shawn, says she was 'blindsided' by divorce

Larry King's estranged wife, Shawn, is speaking out nearly one month after the Emmy and Peabody-winning broadcaster filed for divorce.

In an emotional interview, published on Tuesday, the 59-year-old told the DailyMailTV that she "was crushed" by the news.

"I had no idea that this was coming, it hurt yeah. I was totally blindsided,” Shawn revealed.

In August, the 85-year-old broadcaster filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court, according to TMZ, while his attorney confirmed the news to People magazine. The couple, who wed in 1997, have two sons, 20-year-old Chance and 19-year-old Cannon.

"I'm sad, I never expected to be at this place in my life, in our lives and have this happen in such a public way," Shawn -- who added that she hasn't been served any legal paperwork yet -- explained. "I don't think, again I'm not in Larry's head, I refuse to believe that he intended to humiliate me. It's strange, I can't quite wrap my head around it, but it is what it is... it hurts."

Of the former CNN host, Shawn went on to say: "Larry has a very strong personality, Larry does what Larry wants, that doesn't mean that I can't disagree with him because I have and I do and will continue for as long as we are on this earth."

The former actress and singer admitted that it wasn't until a few days after she received the news, that their split really hit her.

"We were on the sidelines and I saw all these families around us and there was a moment when I thought that my heart was going to physically burst out of my chest," she recalled -- through tears -- of watching a football game with her brother.

"I saw all these happy families and I was thinking about our happy family and I was thinking about Larry and everything he had been through and I was pissed and confused and it wasn't easy," she confessed.

Shawn noted that her sole focus is her kids: "Larry's been through a lot. Am I upset? Am I sad? Yes, but I'm not here to diss Larry at all, what's most important to me is our boys and that they don't get hurt anymore."

This was his seventh marriage and Shawn's second, according to People.

A rep for King did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.