Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity News
Published

Rebel Wilson stuns in 'warrior princess' Halloween costume: 'Are you guys socially distancing'

The star spent time with boyfriend Jacob Busch

By Nate Day | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for October 31Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for October 31

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Rebel Wilson is fought off coronavirus for Halloween.

The "Pitch Perfect" star, 40, took to Instagram on Saturday to show off her costume choice for the year, calling herself "RONA (Warrior Princess)."

"... destroying ‘rona wherever I go," the actress added to the caption of a video of herself swinging nunchucks.

For the costume, Wilson donned a black and silver one-piece bodysuit, putting her arms and legs on full display.

REBEL WILSON SHOWS OFF HER SLIM-DOWNED FIGURED IN SELFIE FOLLOWING HER RETURN FROM VACATION

To complete the ensemble, Wilson wore a black cape, bright pink boots and a toy dagger tied to her thigh.

Rebel Wilson dressed as a 'warrior princess' for Halloween. (Photo by SC Pool - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Rebel Wilson dressed as a 'warrior princess' for Halloween. (Photo by SC Pool - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

In the clip, the star proved herself to be knowledgeable in the use of nunchucks before striking a few poses and laughing.

A few more posts followed her costume debut, including a pair of videos of Wilson and several gal pals dressed in black and red ninja-like costumes. The ladies joined Wilson in wielding swords and nunchucks.

"TOGETHER WE ARE: THE NUN-CHICKS," read the post's caption.

REBEL WILSON REVEALS SHE'S ONLY 6 POUNDS AWAY FROM HER GOAL WEIGHT, DUBS HERSELF 'FIT AMY'

Next came a short clip of the actress using the nunchucks to dance to a remix of Beyonce's "Run The World (Girls)."

In the caption, she wrote: "Happy Halloween. Are you guys socially distancing nun-chilling? ps my leg dagger almost stabbed me here."

To conclude the evening, the "Cats" star shared a handful of images of herself spending time with her boyfriend, Jacob Busch.

Rebel Wilson shared several photos of herself and her boyfriend, Jacob Busch, in celebration of Halloween. (Photo by SC Pool - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Rebel Wilson shared several photos of herself and her boyfriend, Jacob Busch, in celebration of Halloween. (Photo by SC Pool - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

"HAUNTe COUTURe," she captioned one, with a series of others were paired with, "Happy Halloween Bu."

Brittany Snow, Wilson's "Pitch Perfect" co-star, added an encouraging comment.

"You look ridic," she wrote, adding a flame emoji.

"You Go Girl, You Look Amazing!!!" said a fan in the comments.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Looking fab," said another.

A fourth added: "U are so beautiful."

On Our Radar