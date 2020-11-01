Rebel Wilson stuns in 'warrior princess' Halloween costume: 'Are you guys socially distancing'

Rebel Wilson is fought off coronavirus for Halloween.

The "Pitch Perfect" star, 40, took to Instagram on Saturday to show off her costume choice for the year, calling herself "RONA (Warrior Princess)."

"... destroying ‘rona wherever I go," the actress added to the caption of a video of herself swinging nunchucks.

For the costume, Wilson donned a black and silver one-piece bodysuit, putting her arms and legs on full display.

To complete the ensemble, Wilson wore a black cape, bright pink boots and a toy dagger tied to her thigh.

In the clip, the star proved herself to be knowledgeable in the use of nunchucks before striking a few poses and laughing.

A few more posts followed her costume debut, including a pair of videos of Wilson and several gal pals dressed in black and red ninja-like costumes. The ladies joined Wilson in wielding swords and nunchucks.

"TOGETHER WE ARE: THE NUN-CHICKS," read the post's caption.

Next came a short clip of the actress using the nunchucks to dance to a remix of Beyonce's "Run The World (Girls)."

In the caption, she wrote: "Happy Halloween. Are you guys socially distancing nun-chilling? ps my leg dagger almost stabbed me here."

To conclude the evening, the "Cats" star shared a handful of images of herself spending time with her boyfriend, Jacob Busch.

"HAUNTe COUTURe," she captioned one, with a series of others were paired with, "Happy Halloween Bu."

Brittany Snow, Wilson's "Pitch Perfect" co-star, added an encouraging comment.

"You look ridic," she wrote, adding a flame emoji.

"You Go Girl, You Look Amazing!!!" said a fan in the comments.

"Looking fab," said another.

A fourth added: "U are so beautiful."